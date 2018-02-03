Attorneys Warn Trump’s Going to Be Brought Up on Charges

Two attorneys warn Trump is about to be indicted. They know Robert Mueller well and believe he will indict Donald Trump, Politico reported.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has gathered enough steam that some lawyers representing key Donald Trump associates are considering the possibility of a historic first: an indictment against a sitting president, according to Politico.

The attorneys think the President could be indicted for obstruction of justice, the charge James Comey leveled against Trump.

They don’t know anything of Mueller’s plans, they said, but they are basing their conclusions on interactions with the special counsel’s team. Those interviews recently examined whether Trump tried to derail the probe into his campaign’s Russia ties.

“If I were a betting man, I’d bet against the president,” said one of the lawyers.

EVEN IF THERE’S NOT ENOUGH TO GO TO TRIAL, MUELLER WILL INDICT

The second attorney, who represents a senior Trump official, speculated that Mueller could try to bring an indictment against Trump even if he expects the move to draw fierce procedural challenges from the president’s lawyers – if only to demonstrate the gravity of his findings.

“It’s entirely possible that Mueller may go that route on the theory that, as an open question, it should be for the courts to decide,” the attorney said. “Even if the indictment is dismissed, it puts maximum pressure on Congress to treat this with the independence and intellectual honesty that it will never, ever get.”

Let’s face it, such a move would be purely political and meant to sway the elections.

Would Mueller, who engaged in a fishing expedition put the President on trial without evidence? The answer is ‘yes’. This is the DoJ/FBI who engaged in treasonous acts to overturn the election.

Even if he doesn’t indict Donald Trump, Mueller is capable of writing a damning report, even it’s pure speculation. He has Andy Weissmann on his team and that’s all you need to know.

MUELLER’S LEAD ATTORNEY IS CORRUPT

Andrew Weissmann is the poster boy for prosecutorial misconduct. With the stroke of a pen, he destroyed Arthur Anderson and put innocent people in jail, former federal prosecutor, Sydney Powell has said. He eradicated criminal intent when he instructed the jury, leading to a very wrong decision in the case.

The Supreme Court found unanimously against Weissmann’s prosecutions, an extremely rare occurrence.

Innocent people were put in solitary confinement for over a year for doing nothing.

After fellow resistance member and former deputy AG Sally Yates refused to comply with President Trump’s order to issue a travel ban, Weissmann praised her.

Weissmann gushed: “I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.”

AWE-INSPIRING SALLY YATES

The awe-inspiring Sally Yates is the one, who in her testimony to Congress, informed White House Counsel Don McGahn that Michael Flynn had made untrue statements about his talks with the Russian ambassador, and discussed with McGahn possible criminal prosecution of Flynn.

That was relevant to the process crime of lying Mueller later used to charge Flynn.

Yates signed one of the FISA abuse warrants according to the recently released memo. She might also have a role in a case against the President.

Andy McCarthy says Yates report might be relevant to any investigation of Trump. He wrote: The day after firing Flynn, Trump had the White House meeting at which — according to the testimony of former FBI director James Comey — Trump pressured Comey to drop the Flynn investigation. . . .”

Thus, if Trump knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI, he was asking Comey to drop a case against someone he knew had committed a crime.

On the other hand, if Trump didn’t know Flynn lied at the time he suggested Comey go easy on Flynn, then he wasn’t asking Comey to drop the case.

MUELLER’S JUJITSU MOVE

Politico reported that one of the Russia defense attorneys also suggested what he called a “jujitsu move”: naming Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator in a larger obstruction of justice case that targets one or more associates.

Whatever Mueller and his deputies have planned, the attorney said, it is not likely to be anticlimactic.

“There’s a sense of confidence I feel when I’m with them,” said the same lawyer. “Their level of confidence has grown, and that’s a body language thing.”

They don’t really know anything allegedly and it might be meant to distract, but they could be right. This is a witch hunt.