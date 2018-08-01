‘Auntie Maxine’ Gets Slapped With an FEC Complaint, Another Coming

A conservative government watchdog filed the first of two FEC complaints and are asking for a full audit of Auntie Maxine Waters’ campaign.

Don’t expect much. Auntie Max is bulletproof.

Maxine has mastered the art of campaign fundraising using state mailers to exceed campaign finance limits and then funnel money to her daughter who helps printing them up.

The complaint alleges Waters broke federal campaign finance law and also names [‘female Obama’] Kamala Harris in the complaint. It says Waters exceeded finance limits in the Harris senatorial election.

In the second complaint not yet filed, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, the impeachment guru of the leftist Resistance, faces questions about how her campaign raises money and how those funds have flowed to her daughter.

The woman who tops the CREW list of most corrupt congresspeople each year, raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each election from the state’s biggest politicians. Since 2004, her campaign has in turn paid $750,000 to the congresswoman’s daughter, Karen Waters, or Waters’ public relations firm Progressive Connections for help producing them.

The main beneficiary of the slate mailers appears to be companies controlled by Waters’s daughter Karen Waters.

The FEC approved Waters sending out state mailers in 2004. However, the accuracy and the sources of the campaign finance reports are in question in the soon-to-be second filing.

QUITE A CLEVER SCHEME

Federal Elections Commission data shows that in May alone Citizens for Waters collected at least $218,000 from various candidates for California governor, local judge races, U.S. Senate and other state and local offices to appear on sample ballots Waters’ campaign sends out to hundreds of thousands of voters in Los Angeles.

It’s an ethically questionable scheme designed to skirt campaign finance laws that limit individual and PAC contributions that also benefits Karen Waters, the 79-year-old congresswoman’s daughter.

Karen Waters has received $54,000 from the campaign [Citizens for Waters] so far in 2018. She collected about $72,000 in 2016.

There is also a lot of pressure on the top politicians to give her a lot of money. It’s shady business.

The Complaints are the work of Tom Anderson of the National Legal and Policy Center, director of their integrity project.

But…but…Maxine the “revered” is a “beacon“.