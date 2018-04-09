Auntie Maxine Knows Why the President’s at War with California

JoyAnn Reid thinks the President and Scott Pruitt are trying to ruin California. During an interview with Mad Max on AMJoy, she asked the congresswoman about Pruitt and his ‘offenses’.

Maxine Waters, a Democrat ‘rock star’ said: “It’s horrible. Why is he getting away with this? He can talk about paying rent for $50 when he stays in this lobbyist home. This is outrageous. What about the money he spends on travel. What about the raises he’s given flows even though he was advised by the White House not to do it. It’s outrageous. We don’t know why he hasn’t been fired. The president likes to fire but we think the president likes what he’s doing with public policy. He’s literally destroying everything that Obama did.”

Reid then said: “It does feel like California is at war with the Trump Administration. Can California hold the line if Congress cannot?”

Auntie Maxine thinks she knows why the President is picking on California and it’s not because they have moved hard-left and refuse to abide by the Constitution. It’s because he “does not like California” and is “vindictive”.

“California is tough. We have members of our legislature who are always thinking about ways by which to push back and to resist him. We think that he’s taking it out on us because he did not win California. He does not like California and he’s vindictive. Our legislatures and Jerry Brown.”