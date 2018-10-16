Auntie Maxine Says Justice Kavanaugh Won’t “Rest Easy”

Troublemaker Maxine Waters isn’t satisfied simply trying to ruin Brett Kavanaugh’s life with unsubstantiated allegations. She assures us that women will continue to confront him.

Just as she encouraged her followers to harass Republican leaders wherever they find them — in restaurants, gas stations, wherever, she is encouraging Democrat women to torment Justice Kavanaugh…and his family no doubt.

She wants to make sure he doesn’t “rest easy” because she’s a mean girl, a soulless mean girl. It’s always hate from her — hate all the time.

While she didn’t put it in those terms, she knows as a leader that her followers will take her lead.

“It was heartbreaking. But I think women are not going to recede,” Waters said. “Women are going to continue to confront what took place in that confirmation and him. And he won’t rest easy in his job.”

Watch: