Auntie Maxine Turns a Charity Event Into a Trash Trump Debacle

Democrats are political obstructionists and their only goal is to stop Trump at the expense of the nation’s welfare. They are ideological beasts and they plan to take over. What happens to the American people can be chalked off as collateral damage.

It is the reason Maxine Waters is a Democrat ‘rock star’. No one can bash Trump with lies and vile abuse and get away with it the way she can.

Maxine’s penchant for political theater extends to all events she’s involved with, even funerals as we saw recently. Her only gig is to destroy Trump and lies are just fine.

She took her speech at a charitable event of AIDS victims and activists and turned it into a trash Trump event.

In only three minutes, Auntie Maxine turned the amazing success made in treating AIDS into an impeachment event.

What right did she have to do that?

She kept saying it wasn’t a political event and then followed it up with an insult towards the President, a case for impeachment, or some other leftist agenda item like praising the failing Obamacare. She lied through her teeth about Medicaid and Obamacare.

“’We face unprecedented challenges today in our struggle against HIV and AIDS and I want you to know those people in Congress on the opposite side of the aisle from me control every branch of our federal government,’ Waters said. ‘And we have, unfortunately, an unstable, erratic person in the White House.’

She should talk about anyone being unstable and erratic!

“’We don’t know what this president will do, or say, or tweet from one day to the next. Don’t forget, this is not a political event, but I’m heading toward impeachment,’ Waters said with a chuckle.”

She even accused the President of not knowing Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are U.S. territories.

She’s not just a subject for mockery, she’s nasty and evil. Max Max isn’t on CREW’s list of most corrupt congressmen for no reason.

Unfortunately, the crowd seemed to love her insane and vicious rant.

