Australian Lib Says Parents Shouldn't Have a Say In Their Child's Education

S. Noble
Peter Martin, an economics editor for an Australian magazine called The Age, says parents shouldn’t have a say in their child’s education. They “are not experts” and shouldn’t have a say in the curriculum.

Who should make all the decisions? The government alone? Is this view any different from that of the arrogant elitists in this country?

