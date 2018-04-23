Authoritarian Hillary Calls For All-Out Censorship of Political Opponents

Hillary Clinton is out once again blaming the loss of her election on others. It’s like watching therapy sessions when she speaks. Still, she has her fans and they certainly came out to hear her this weekend. She said she lost the election because of the “charlatans” and is calling for all-out censorship of her political opponents while claiming she is not authoritarian.

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Democratic presidential candidate, and congenital liar Hillary Clinton on Sunday warned of an “all-out war on truth, facts and reason,” at this year’s PEN World Voices Festival.

“For anyone who thinks that our country isn’t vulnerable to propaganda or attempts to suppress free expression, you only have to look at the 2016 election, which was a case study in the weaponization of false information and outright lies against our democracy,” she told an audience in New York City.

Hillary claimed that press rights and free speech are “under open assault” in the current administration. She compared this White House to an authoritarian regime. Yet, she is the one calling for censorship of her political opponents.

She wants to decide what is true and reasonable.

“We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts, and reason,” Clinton said at the PEN America World Voices Festival, in Manhattan. “When leaders deny things we can see with our own eyes, like the size of a crowd at the inauguration, when they refuse to accept settled science when it comes to urgent challenges like climate change … it is the beginning of the end of freedom, and that is not hyperbole. It’s what authoritarian regimes through history have done.”

Hillary whined that “mainstream political coverage was influenced by the right-wing media ecosystem and other factors to depart from normal journalistic standards.”

Clinton called for all-out censorship of alternative media sources but would have people believe she is not authoritarian.

She wants censorship to “avoid errors that helped Trump into the White House.”

“Now thankfully, in the races since 2016, coverage has been more straightforward and fact-based – perhaps because the races were close and inherently exciting – but I believe it also reflects an effort to avoid the errors that helped Mr. Trump to the White House. And I hope we’ll see more of this in the years to come,” Hillary said.

Hillary implored those in attendance to battle ‘fake news’ by subscribing to newspapers like far-left Washington Post.

“It can’t only be journalists who stand up and speak out. We can all do more. We can all subscribe to newspapers. We can support libraries and schools that teach media literacy to young people, and empower them to be thoughtful readers and consumers of news.” Clinton stated.

She further insulted President Trump, charging that he is subverting democracy by calling the legacy media ‘fake news’.

“[W]e have a president who seems to have rejected the role of a free press in our democracy. Although obsessed with his own press coverage, he evaluates it based not on whether it provides knowledge or understanding, but solely on whether the daily coverage helps him and hurts his opponents.” Hillary lamented.

She also dredged up the Russia conspiracy once again. The meager ads put up by Russians on social media, according to her killed her election chances.

“We now know that Russian agents used Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, even Pinterest… to place targeted attack ads and negative stories.”

She also went back to the old standby — women didn’t vote for her because of sexism.