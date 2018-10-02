Avenatti Slammed by Judiciary & His Client Might Have A Sex History

Counsel for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, Michael Davis, basically just told porn lawyer Michael Avenatti to get lost.
Reporter Scott Jennings released a response from Chief Counsel Mike Davis to Avenatti and it was clear!
CHIEF COUNSEL SAYS GET LOST
Davis head butted kook Avenatti in a response to his never-ending emails: Mr. Avenatti: We have already reviewed your client’s allegations. We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me. Thank you, Mike Davis
Short and sweet. Read the letter here.
INCREDIBLE JULIE MIGHT HAVE A SEX HISTORY
In addition, a man named David Ketterer sent a letter to the Judiciary with claims that coincide with those of Swetnick’s other ex-boyfriend Richard Venneccy.
A signed statement sent by a Utah man named Dennis Ketterer to the Senate Judiciary contests Julie Swetnick’s allegations. Mr. Ketterer dated Swetnick in the 1990s and she sounds like a nymph type. Here are a few excerpts:
In another interesting development, porn star lawyer Michael Avenatti isn’t going to stop sending harassing emails. This is a hot client for the con man who says he has a new anonymous witness.
URGENT: Below please find an email just sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, together with a declaration from another witness who confirms a number of Ms. Swetnick’s claims. These women deserve to be heard & interviewed by the FBI before any vote on the nomination. pic.twitter.com/upkoIWfKxz
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 2, 2018
GRASSLEY VERBALLY SMACKS COMMIE COONS AROUND
Another fun story concerns Chuck Grassley and Chris Coons. Coons wanted to investigate a ridiculous story from a kook who told a story about boys watching a prostitute perform an act, claiming Kavanaugh might have been present.
Grassley said, “we’ve reached a new level of absurdity with this allegation”. It was a guilt-by-association attack which Grassley called “the basest form of political attack and deserves unqualified condemnation.”
You can read the letters at The Right Scoop.
