Avenatti Slammed by Judiciary & His Client Might Have A Sex History

Counsel for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, Michael Davis, basically just told porn lawyer Michael Avenatti to get lost.

Reporter Scott Jennings released a response from Chief Counsel Mike Davis to Avenatti and it was clear!

CHIEF COUNSEL SAYS GET LOST

Davis head butted kook Avenatti in a response to his never-ending emails: Mr. Avenatti: We have already reviewed your client’s allegations. We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me. Thank you, Mike Davis

INCREDIBLE JULIE MIGHT HAVE A SEX HISTORY

In addition, a man named David Ketterer sent a letter to the Judiciary with claims that coincide with those of Swetnick’s other ex-boyfriend Richard Venneccy.

A signed statement sent by a Utah man named Dennis Ketterer to the Senate Judiciary contests Julie Swetnick’s allegations. Mr. Ketterer dated Swetnick in the 1990s and she sounds like a nymph type. Here are a few excerpts:

“During a conversation about our sexual preferences, things got derailed when Julie told me that she liked to have sex with more than one guy at a time. In fact sometimes with several at one time. She wanted to know if that would be ok in our relationship.

“I asked her if this was just a fantasy of hers. She responded that she first tried sex with multiple guys while in high school and still liked it from time-to-time. She brought it up because she wanted to know if I would be interested in that.”…

“Julie never said anything about being sexually assaulted, raped, gang-raped or having sex against her will. She never mentioned Brett Kavanaugh in any capacity.”…

“Because I had lost Julie’s number I called her father to get it. When I talked to him about possibly bringing her on to help with my campaign, he told me that she had psychological and other problems at the time.”…

“I know what it’s like to be sexually assaulted and not be believed. I was 9 years old when it happened at the hands of my grandfather’s best friend.”…

“My heart still feels heavy, for me as well as Julie and the Kavanaughs. That said, based on my direct experience with Julie, I do not believe her allegations against Mr. Kavanaugh.”

In another interesting development, porn star lawyer Michael Avenatti isn’t going to stop sending harassing emails. This is a hot client for the con man who says he has a new anonymous witness.

URGENT: Below please find an email just sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, together with a declaration from another witness who confirms a number of Ms. Swetnick’s claims. These women deserve to be heard & interviewed by the FBI before any vote on the nomination. pic.twitter.com/upkoIWfKxz — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 2, 2018

GRASSLEY VERBALLY SMACKS COMMIE COONS AROUND

Another fun story concerns Chuck Grassley and Chris Coons. Coons wanted to investigate a ridiculous story from a kook who told a story about boys watching a prostitute perform an act, claiming Kavanaugh might have been present.

Grassley said, “we’ve reached a new level of absurdity with this allegation”. It was a guilt-by-association attack which Grassley called “the basest form of political attack and deserves unqualified condemnation.”

