Twitter Reacts to Avenatti & Stormy’s Blow Up Over Her Nickname

Attorney Michael Avenatti blasted President Trump on Tuesday as a “disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States” after the president called Avenatti’s client, porn star Stormy Daniels, “Horseface.”

“Tens of millions of Americans are tired of your fraud, lies, and corruption,” Avenatti said in a separate tweet.

STORMY DID WRITE A BOOK HUMILIATING THE PRESIDENT

Calling people names is not the best approach to handling the enemy, especially for the President, and it is something the right criticizes the left for. However, she wrote a book describing his penis — allegedly — and calling him other vile names. Perhaps he is entitled to call her “horseface”.

The President tweeted this morning: “Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials [sic] lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @ FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!

Daniels also tweeted back in anger, Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. Where the bestiality comes from is a mystery. That’s concocted out of whole cloth. After Stormy tweeted, Avenatti wrote, Don’t mess with @StormyDaniels. #MarcoWasRight The two are also very angry about the judge’s decision to throw out Stormy’s defamation suit against the President. Not only did he throw it out, he told Stormy to pay Trump’s legal costs. TWITTER REACTS All sides are reacting as “horseface” trends on Twitter. It’s sort of funny. When it first started trending, it was a mixture of right and left comedic responses, but now there are just left-wing angry tweets. Therefore, we are posting the right-wing only. I’m not a fan of the President of the United States calling someone “Horseface,” but you can’t very well get offended by that if you were laughing hysterically when Stormy made her unflattering remarks about Trump’s physical features — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 16, 2018 “Let me get this straight. She calls him a Yeti with a mushroom dong and it’s hilarious. He calls her horseface and it’s attrocious.” “Yeah but he’s the president” “Oh NOOOW he’s the president.”#horseface #trump — Will Presti (@WillPresti) October 16, 2018 So #horseface is trending and I took this pic a while back – Stormy appearing at The Pink Pony. pic.twitter.com/uEj1jArB9W — Alisa D Stone (@DCLadyinPink) October 16, 2018 I am no longer #horseface Cheers Stormy, you daft tart. pic.twitter.com/VwXSPiFcko — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) October 16, 2018