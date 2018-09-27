Avenatti’s “Credible” Julie Had a Restraining Order Filed Against Her

Michael Avantti’s Kavanaugh accuser, Credible Julie Swetnick had a restraining order taken out on her by her ex-boyfriend. “I know a lot about her,” ex-boyfriend Richard Vinneccy told Politico, she’s not credible at all,” Politico reported.

Vinneccy says Swetnick threatened him, his wife and his baby. “Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife, threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” he said.

This is the third accuser of Brett Kavanaugh. She said he drugged women at high school parties to set them up to be raped. Her story makes no sense. Credible Julie was an adult at high school parties. She watched rapes, did nothing, and didn’t report them, no one did. Credible Julie then says she went to at least ten more of those parties, and still didn’t report them.

When porny lawyer Michael Avenatti was questioned about it, he acted in character, attacking the press for “digging into the past of his client”. He added he’s “disgusted by the fact that the press is attacking a sexual assault victim.”

CREDIBLE JULIE ALREADY FILED A SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIM IN 2008 AND MORE

About that past, 10 years ago, “credible” Julie lodged a sexual harassment claim against her former employer, New York Life Insurance. You know who represented her? The firm run by DEBRA KATZ, the far-left lawyer who represents Christine Blasey-Ford.

In 2001, Julie Swetnick was the defendant in a domestic-violence case filed in Miami-Dade County—but the case was dismissed when both parties failed to appear in court.

In 1993, Julie Swetnick filed a criminal harassment complaint with Maryland state prosecutors against a podiatrist and his wife, alleging repeated phone calls. The case was withdrawn two months later.

