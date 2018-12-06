Avenatti’s New Client Hates the USA, Calls Americans M******F***ers

‘Creepy porn lawyer’ Michael Avenatti has a new awful client. Anti-Trump, anti-American immigrant Therese Patricia Okoumou hired him to deal with charges she faces from her July 4 protest during which she climbed the Statue of Liberty. She is a member of a very far-left organization.

Excited @MichaelAvenatti joined my legal team! Thank you everyone for caring, tweeting and retweeting to bring attention to my trial and #ReturnTheChildren. To help Me: https://t.co/ZTk0NsrXQR. To learn more about me: https://t.co/8Uhr8LDttm #TeamAvenatti #GoodTrouble #staystrong https://t.co/uMLONA5Z0I — (Official) Patricia Okoumou (@POkoumou) December 6, 2018

She is the horrible woman who climbed up the Statue of Liberty as her commie friends protested and called for abolishing ICE. As emergency workers climbed up to save her and bring her down, she tried to push them off.

She was arrested and while in the courtroom she was apologetic as she pleaded for mercy. After she walked out of the building, she gave a presser, ranting, “America…You Mother F–kers!…You Fascist USA.”

Okoumou is a regular at communist protests.

Avenatti’s nuts so this nutty woman will have a nutty lawyer. This is apparently good news after he got some more bad news this week as he settled his divorce.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old lawyer reached a divorce settlement with his estranged wife that will require him to hand over thousands of dollars and other assets for liquidation, according to court filings.

The court filings in Orange County, Calif., as reported by TMZ, indicate a judge has ordered Avenatti to pay his wife Lisa Storie-Avenatti $162,295 per month in child and spousal support retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018. The combined total amounts to more than $1.9 million upfront.

In addition, the judge ordered Avenatti to fork over his assets for liquidation including five luxury wristwatches – some worth $50,000 – a Frank Gehry sculpture, several pricey works of art, and a 2017 Ferrari 488 GT Spider worth about $300,000, according to the report. The judge also mandated that Avenatti’s law firm, Avenatti & Associates, transfer its interest in a 2016 Honda private jet.

Since he owes millions to a lot of people, where is he getting this money?

Okoumou has a go-fund-me page if you’d like to donate. Avenatti has been relying on go-fund-me to defend Stormy.