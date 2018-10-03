Avenatti’s Vile Slander About the “Ffffff” Entry Is Debunked

The New York Times got to the bottom of the “Ffffffourth of July” entry in Brett Kavnaugh’s yearbook. Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti subscribed disgusting motives to it that you might expect from someone like him and his client.

Do people really think a bunch of Catholic school boys in the early 1980s were running around gang raping? Avenatti does apparently.

Avenatti tweeted last month that the “FFFFFFFourth of July” entry stood for: “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them.” That slander went viral.

He’s a pig.

Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: “FFFFFFFourth of July.” We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term “Devil’s Triangle.” Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

The Kavanaugh-Trump haters at the NY Times actually revealed what it actually stands for.

Judge Kavanaugh and his friends had their own language and traditions. There was Mr. Garrett, nicknamed early on as “Squee” because of his resemblance to an upperclassman with a similar last name.

When he drank, Mr. Garrett would stutter words that began with the letter F. It became such a joke that many football teammates, including Judge Kavanaugh and Mr. Garrett himself, had “FFFFF” references in their personal yearbook pages. Mr. Garrett, now a middle-school teacher in Georgia, sometimes hosted gatherings, including one when the Washington Redskins won the 1983 Super Bowl. Classmates said some seniors were too hung over to attend school the next day.

The Times also said Brett Kavanaugh was a “restraining influence” at times.

Judge Kavanaugh — nicknamed “Bart” after a Georgetown Prep teacher garbled “Brett” — sometimes acted as a restraining influence. One night, a friend named Sean Feeley was out of control. Judge Kavanaugh pulled him aside and whispered three words: “Come on, Sean.” Mr. Feeley today credits Judge Kavanaugh with knowing how to calm classmates without them losing face.

Avenatti and his henchmen came up with a disgusting interpretation instead of doing actual research. Avenatti came up with it from discussions with people who gossiped to him about so-called gang-rape parties.