Awesome! 350 Papers Complain of Trump’s Fake News Attacks with Fake News

About 350 newspapers colluded on Thursday to post editorials blasting the President for his alleged attacks on the free press. It was organized by Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor of The Globe.

“The greatness of America is dependent on the role of a free press to speak the truth to the powerful,” the Boston Globe wrote in its editorial.

“To label the press ‘the enemy of the people’ is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries,” the Globe added.

THE EDITORIALS START OUT WITH FAKE NEWS

The only problem is President Trump never called the press ‘the enemy of the people’. He called ‘fake news the enemy of the people.’ Also, the fact that they all colluded proves they are fake news. That, and the fact that they are offering only one side of the story.

Also, it’s not clear how they are not free. The press posts hit piece after hit piece against the President. No one is stopping them. They just don’t want to be called out for it.

“Criticizing the news media — for underplaying or overplaying stories, for getting something wrong — is entirely right. News reporters and editors are human, and make mistakes,” the New York Times wrote in its editorial. “Correcting them is core to our job. But insisting that truths you don’t like are ‘fake news’ is dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy. And calling journalists the ‘enemy of the people’ is dangerous, period.”

Again, he didn’t call the press the enemy. As far as fair critiques, are they kidding? When anyone does, they ramp up the attacks.

THEY POST FAKE NEWS ALL THE TIME WITH ANONYMOUS SOURCES

They use anonymous sources and never apologize for the many fake reports, like the false stories about John Kelly getting fired or hating his job.

The New York Times wrote in its editorial that while it’s fair to critique the news media for its coverage, attacking reporters is dangerous.

Yet, even Robert Mueller and James Comey complained about the fake news out of the NY Times and the Washington Post. Comey pointed out that a story the NY Times won an award for was a fake news story.

When they use anonymous sources to attack the President, they aren’t reporting the news. That’s not journalism. The reporters have become activists.

Does anyone think Jim Acosta is a serious reporter or CNN is anything but fake news? CNN recently had a panel with so-called Trump voters and it turns out at least one was a Socialist. CNN proved they are fake news many times, like when they tied the Annapolis killer to Trump. CNN’s Reliable Sources hosted by Brian Stelter complained of fake news four days after posting a fake news story about Senator Ted Cruz.

CBS reported that the NY Times story in January about Trump firing Robert Mueller was fake news.

Brian Ross of ABC became famous over his fake news report.

Secretary Mattis called out NBC for their fake news.

The President responded and was, as usual, reviled by the press for his comments. He tweeted: “There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS!”

There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Americans know they have been out to get the President since day one. It’s obvious. Glenn Greenwald, a man of the left, said the U.S. media is 100 percent united against Donald Trump. All the polls show that more than 90 percent of the media reports are negative against the President.

The only thing they achieved today was to prove they are reporting way too much fake news. They need to give the President a fair shake and once in a while report something that he does that is good.