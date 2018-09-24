Judge Kavanaugh Sends an Awesome Letter, “I Will Not Be Intimidated”

Judge Kavanaugh sent an awesome letter to to the Honorable Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley and the Honorable Senator and ranking member Dianne Feinstein. He referenced his sworn testimony denying the accusations and the extensive FBI investigations he had undergone.

These investigations are very thorough. They interview neighbors from childhood as one example. People probably don’t realize what probes the Judge has been through.

The best part of the letter comes at the end. He acknowledges the damage that will be done if a smear campaign defeats him.

HE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED

“These are smears, plain and simple. And they debase our public discourse. But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from public service.”

He is a fighter and he will not be intimidated.

“As I told the committee during my hearing, a federal judge must be independent, not swayed by public or political pressure. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Finally, he addresses his devotion to justice and to the cause of women. He also says he owes it to his supporters to fight.

“I have devoted my career to serving the public and the cause of justice, and particularly to promoting the equality and dignity of women. Women from every phase of my life have come forward to attest to my character. I am grateful to them. I owe it to them, and to my family, to defend my integrity and my name.”

He is looking forward to testifying on Thursday, but even money is on Mrs. Blasey-Ford being a no-show. She is the only witness who has not offered written sworn testimony.

The judge said everything you would want him to say under these conditions.

Senator McConnell said again today that Judge Kavanaugh will be nominated very soon.

THE LETTER