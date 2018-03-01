AWESOME! NY Times Wins Prestigious Journalism Award for Fake News Story

The highly prestigious Polk Award for outstanding journalism was given to the New York Times for 12 stories, at least one of which was fully debunked by former FBI Director James Comey, The Washington Times reported.

The others are a bit sketchy also.

The Times never admitted or apologized for the fake story. It was the story published Feb. 14, 2017, headlined, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence.”

Comey Said One of the Stories Cited in the Award Was Fake

In early June 2017, Comey did confirm the story was fake.

The former FBI Director testified that a February NY Times story, which alleged numerous contacts between Trump associates and Russia, was “almost entirely wrong”.

Senator Cotton asked Comey about it:

“On February 14 the New York Times published a story, the headline of which was “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence.”

You were asked earlier whether that was an inaccurate statement and you said you said ‘in the main.’ Would it be fair to characterize the story as ‘almost entirely wrong?’”

Comey: “Yes.”

It was reconfirmed.

Keeping a sense of humor, President Trump seated the Times at the back of the next presser with the Romanian President.

The White House has put the New York Times in the last row at today's joint press conference with Trump and Romania's president

According to The Washington Times, the citation said in part, “Special recognition goes out this year to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post for their extraordinary effort in uncovering the connection between the Trump presidential campaign and the Kremlin that led to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation. The Polk judges felt the investigative work, based on the cultivation of sources, was equally outstanding on the part of both newspapers and may play a significant role in safeguarding our democracy from foreign interference.”

All of the stories cited in the award were about the Clinton-DNC-generated Russia-Trump collusion story. It included stories of the dossier, Papadopoulos, and Carter Page.

None of the major charges in the dossier have been confirmed.

The stories were based on illegal leaks. Other than that, there was no obvious investigative work. The NY Times and WaPo get awards for all the news the DNC and Hillary Clinton see fit to print.