AZ’s Dem Senator Accused of Dressing Like a Pole Dancer in the Senate

By
S.Noble
-
0

The outfit the new Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema — a Democrat — wore on the Senate floor raised eyebrows. Some felt it would have been more appropriate if she was hanging with Stormy Daniels or in search of a stripper pole.

Sinema is famous for hating Arizonans, protesting in a pink tutu against the military, and owning her bisexuality.

Check out the comments about her outfit.

THE LEFT LOVES HER

Arizona, what were you thinking???

Sinema is possibly the first senator elected on the ‘I hate my state’ platform. Check out the video. Read more about how bad she is on this link.

Watch:

