Baby Oliver saved in US After UK Doctors Said His Heart Could Not Be Fixed

Oliver Cameron is one of the fortunate babies who survived the UK socialist healthcare system, and thanks to the tireless efforts of his parents and doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital, Oliver is alive and thriving today.

When Oliver was born in the United Kingdom, he had a large, non-cancerous tumor in his heart, called a cardiac fibroma. It was so rare that doctors in the UK weren’t able to treat it. Only a handful had even seen it. It was one of the largest they had ever seen.

“They couldn’t treat the tumor in the U.K. because they didn’t have any doctors with the right expertise,” his mother, Lydia, said. “They said our only option was a heart transplant, but we thought there must be another route, so we started doing our own research.”

Their research led them to Boston Children’s Hospital, where another little girl, Francesca, had successfully had her large cardiac tumor removed. Lydia reached out to Francesca’s doctors, Dr. Pedro del Nido and Dr. Tal Geva and sent Oliver’s records to them.

They said he’s be a good candidate although NHS doctors were insistent that Oliver’s tumor could not be removed.

NHS RELENTED

The Cameron family had to find a way to pay for it. NHS wouldn’t pay so they fundraised. As it happened, NHS agreed to pay and they sent two cardiologists and a cardiac surgeon to learn from the doctors at Boston Children’s.

In November, 2017, Oliver underwent eight hours of surgery. Even though the tumor was the largest they had seen, they surprisingly, were able to remove it all

Oliver made a rapid recovery.

“This experience has shown us how much good there is in the world,” Lydia said. “So many people supported us along the way, from near and far. And without Dr. Geva and Dr. del Nido, we would have lost Oliver. Miracles do happen — and we are grateful to be celebrating ours.”

UK toddlers Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans were not given the same opportunity. Socialized medicine allowed them to die without treatment outside the UK.

If Oliver’s parents hadn’t fought for him, he would have had to wait for the rare infant heart transplant. It probably would have never come.

ALFIE’S LAW

MP Steve Woolfe introduced a bill he called “Alfie’s Law,” which would restore parental rights to prevent injustices like those suffered by Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans from happening again.

“The cases of Charlie Gard, Aysha King, and now Alfie Evans, show a dangerous trend of public bodies depriving parents and families of the right to make decisions they believe are in the best interests of their children,” Woolfe said during a press conference.

“Parents’ rights should neither be ignored nor dismissed as irrelevant by hospitals and courts, who believe they know best and have the power, money and resources to overwhelm families who simply want to save their child.”

With socialized medicine, parents are removed from the decision making.