Senate Investigating the Russia Democrat-Dossier Used by the FBI

The fake Russian dossier case might have some major repercussions for Democrats as new evidence comes out that Democrats orchestrated it on behalf of Hillary Clinton. If true, it would be hard to imagine a scenario where Hillary didn’t know about it.

Fox News provided more details about the Russian dossier yesterday. Democrats have ruminated endlessly about it since last year and Jim Comey appears to have used it in the Russia investigation.

There is now more evidence that a Clinton-backed group was behind the promotion of the unverified Russian dossier that contained scurrilous allegations against President Trump, according to the New York Post.

“These weren’t mercenaries or hired guns,” a congressional source familiar with the dossier probe said. “These guys had a vested personal and ideological interest in smearing Trump and boosting Hillary’s chances of winning the White House.”

They still do smear Trump through the gossip mill.

Fusion GPS was on the payroll of an unidentified Democratic ally of Clinton when it hired a long-retired British spy to dig up dirt on Trump. In 2012, Democrats hired Fusion GPS to uncover dirt on GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. And in 2015, Democrat ally Planned Parenthood retained Fusion GPS to investigate pro-life activists protesting the abortion group.

More, federal records show a key co-founder and partner in the firm was a Hillary Clinton donor and supporter of her presidential campaign.

Does anyone believe Hillary didn’t know?

The dossier is being used throughout the EU to demonize the President.

Its being investigated is not good for Democrats

The Senate Judiciary Committee is considering subpoenaing the research firm Fusion GPS. The firm has been silent about the funding of the dossier.

Fusion GPS has a long history of investigating Republicans at the behest of Democrats. The sketchy firm was hired by Democrats to find damaging information on Trump as well as Mitt Romney in 2012.

Why would Jim Comey use this dossier in their investigation and who funded it?

Democrats might regret their fake Russia collusion story

Hillary Clinton, Jim Comey, the Democrat Party had no idea this was a set up by the Democrat operatives, right? After listening to the clip, you have to ask that question.

Democrats’ hysterical and unfounded witch hunt is starting to turn against them. Loretta Lynch is the fifth Obama official being put under investigation.

Vanity Fair made a gallant effort yesterday to cover up the reality of what is going on. They posted a story suggesting Loretta is merely an innocent being swept up into the morass.

“Loretta Lynch Is Getting Dragged into Hillary’s E-mail Nightmare,” the article began. One might argue it’s Obama’s nightmare.

Nice try!

Their incessant lying is beginning to produce some backlash.