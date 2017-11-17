Bad Immigration Policies Are Turning America Blue

The Trump/Daines (R-MT) deal being touted as a success puts us in partnership with China. It invites China to set up a massive meat processing plant in Montana and a Canadian company is planning a second one. With that, the United States will welcome more foreign workers. These workers can make their home here and they will eventually become Democrat voters.

The deal will bring more Third World workers into rural America.

Foreigners overwhelmingly vote Democrat, by about as much as 80 percent, especially those who are uneducated and poor. They depend on big government largesse to survive.

According to the Pew Research Center, 75 percent of Hispanic immigrants and 55 percent of Asian immigrants support bigger government compared to just over 40 percent of the general public. Even third-generation Hispanics support bigger government by 58 percent. Once the big government attitude is engrained, it doesn’t change, even three generations later.

Republicans want the money and the Democrats want the voters. Their policies are turning the country blue, but it’s worse than that. It’s turning the country into a one party system, the party of Democrats. Another word for that is socialism and it’s inevitable.

It is how Virginia turned blue and will become even bluer with Democrats in charge. Northern Virginia always had a lot of government workers voting Democrat but the difference now is the influx of immigrants and refugees. It is happening all over the country.

In 1970, only one in every hundred Virginians was foreign-born but by 2012, one in nine Virginians was foreign-born. The same thing will happen in Alabama if Doug Jones wins election.

Ted Kennedy’s 1965 immigration act welcomed massive immigration from Third World countries and it began the changes we see multiplying exponentially under similar policies.

The mayor Albany, New York, explains in this video why it’s illegal to send out illegal immigrants. Like most Democrats, she justifies sanctuary city policies.