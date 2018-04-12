Bad News Today for Kneeling Marxist Colin Kaepernick

After arranging for Colin Kaepernick to work out for the Seattle Seahawks this week, team officials canceled the trip when the quarterback declined to say he would stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, according to ESPN.

They have their answer — he won’t stop. This is a man who wears Castro t-shirts and’ cops as pigs’ socks.

This isn’t the final decision. Seattle will discuss how to handle the situation.

The Seahawks wanted Kaepernick to stipulate that he would not kneel.

The day after his scheduled workout with the Seahawks, Kaepernick sat for his deposition administered by NFL attorneys in New York regarding the league’s alleged attempts to conspire to keep him out of the league, according to ESPN.

Eric Reid was asked to do the same for the Cincinnati Bengals if he joins the team.

The Seahawks don’t need Kaepernick…there are other quarterbacks.