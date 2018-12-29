Bad Republican! John Kasich’s Veto’s Overruled by Republican Legislature

Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich on Dec. 20 vetoed House Bill 228. The Republican-led state Senate then convened after Christmas session and overrode Kasich’s veto.

H.B. 228 makes several changes to Ohio’s law regarding firearms. One prominent change pushes the burden from defendants to prosecutors to show the accused did not use their weapons “in self-defense, defense of another, or defense of that person’s residence.”

That is more in line with the constitution and the concept of innocent until proven guilty.

Kasich said there has never been a law like this in Ohio. “The defendant has always had the burden of proving self-defense.”

The legislature also voted to make it easier for off-duty police officers to access guns.

The outgoing governor is a big fan of the red-flag laws which lets judges take away a person’s 2nd Amendment rights based on another claiming the gun owner is a danger. Kasich said he couldn’t support a law that leaves out red-flag laws.

The state House first voted to overturn Kasich’s veto on the bill. The state Senate then voted a few hours later, 21-11, turning down Kasich’s veto on the legislation, The Associated Press reported.

Democrats sided with Kasich, the bad Republican.

The bill was heavily supported by pro-gun groups in the state that pushed lawmakers to overturn the veto.

The Republican governor also vetoed a bill banning abortion if an unborn baby has a heartbeat, known as the “heartbeat bill,” which was voted on Thursday as well. However, the Senate failed to overturn Kasich’s veto.

There needs to be a ban against Kasich running for President as a Republican. He’s not a Republican and his only motive in running would be to hurt President Trump. No one wants him except some Democrats.