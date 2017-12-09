Roy Moore Accuser, Gloria Allred, Respond to “Forged” Yearbook “Notes”

It would be very easy to just believe the Moore accusers. It feels moral, however, given the dishonesty and clear intent of his opposition, we should question the allegations. They are mostly nearly forty years old, well beyond the statute of limitations, not that we necessarily agree there should be limitations on a crime of this nature. Moore strongly denies it and as one of my readers wrote — the reader lives in Alabama — what people are ignoring is the fact that Alabamans know him and he has been seen as beyond reproach and very moral for decades.

Gloria Allred threatened those who accuse her client of being a forger. “It is also a defamatory statement to accuse her of a crime,” Allred said. “So I would say that anyone who accuses her of a crime or me should proceed at their own risk and their own peril. And I would say such risk and such peril are significant under the circumstances.”

What about Moore? It’s okay if everyone accuses him of a crime?

The Huffington Puffington Post reports that an expert, a former FBI employee, has looked at the handwriting in the Yearbook of Roy Moore accuser Beverly Nelson and he has concluded the signature is that of Roy Moore’s. There are many issues with this.

The expert, Arthur T. Anthony is listed as a member of an organization of forensic examiners, however, there are no details from the expert. The media has it, perhaps they will publish it Monday, immediately before the election. Why won’t Allred show the report or hand the Yearbook over to an independent expert?

To make another point, she didn’t mention until Friday that any of the writing were “notes”. She misled everyone, even as many asked the question. Why?

Nelson now claims only the date and location are “notes”. There is no explanation of why Roy Moore’s last name is written in a different color ink or why “D.A.” is written in the different color ink after his name since he was not a D.A. at the time.

It’s possible the photos CNN put out are incorrect and there aren’t two different inks, however, the date and location are the same color ink as “Moore, D.A.” and the name Moore is written on a different slant.

If you will notice, the ‘o’ in ‘Olde Hickory House’ is likely written by the same person who wrote “D.A.”. The “77” in the “notes” was written by the same person who wrote the 1977 so the date is no longer a given.

Without having the actual Yearbook, who knows, but there are other problems. For one, what’s wrong with the notation to begin with? In 1979, men could write notes like this without being accused of perversion. It could merely have been done out of kindness. Looking into past actions through today’s lens is difficult.

Another problem is who is this “expert”. We never heard of him. He could be Allred’s cousin for all we know.

Lastly, how do we know the date of this notation now and how does the expert know Roy Moore wrote it for certain? What exactly did he do to verify — put the information out there for all to see.

Did this “expert” date the ink?

The fact is Nelson appears dishonest and presented the entire written exchange as Moore’s until yesterday.

Some photos show the ink of one color.



The women may all be telling the truth but why should we just believe anyone without due process? Get an independent expert or shut up Allred!

