Baltimore Residents Want More Police After All

For the third year in a row, Baltimore, Md., has had more than 300 murders, reaching a new record of murders per number of residents in 2017, NPR reported.

Some residents attribute the high murder rate to relaxed police patrols in the city following high-profile cases of alleged police brutality. Officers have backed off in neighborhoods, like the one where Freddie Gray was arrested.

Baltimore pastor, Rev. Kinji Scott said they always wanted police there but they didn’t want the police beating the hell out of them.

It is ironic however.

Four officers were indicted for the ‘murder’ of Freddie Gray. All were exonerated and the DA Marilyn Mosby was harshly criticized by the judge. The police were framed. Gray was smashing his head into the van and broke his own neck.

Baltimore officials wouldn’t let police react when they were assaulted by the angry mobs rioting over the death of Freddie Gray.

The mayor demonized police and thanked rioting Nation of Islam members for their ‘help’.

The residents called all the police racists.