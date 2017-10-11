Bannon Declares War! There’s a Well-Funded Network to Primary Swamp Critters

Sean Hannity interviewed Steve Bannon on his show last evening and discussed the swamptastic Bob Corker, calling him “arrogant” and “an elitist snob”. Corker is representative of what President Trump is up against.

Bannon said, “The American people see right here. This is what they think about President Trump behind closed doors. He happened to tell the New York Times exactly what he thought.”

Bannon continued, “It’s totally unacceptable. In a time of war, we have troops in Afghanistan, in the northwest Pacific in Korea, we have a major problem that could be like World War l in the South China Sea, in the Persian Gulf. We have American lives at risk every day.” “He tweets on Sunday that it’s like the adult [day care] center and somebody didn’t have the morning shift. And then he has the audacity to go to the New York Times.”

A Republican going to the New York Times is a betrayal, especially to damage a Republican president. Corker’s also part of the establishment, a hater, who has accomplished nothing.

Bannon says, “McConnell and Corker and that entire clique, establishment globalist clique on Capitol Hill, have to go.”

“I’ve been told by people in the room, Ben Sasse, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Corker and even McConnell,” Hannity said, “they trash the President but yet they can’t get any of their promises completed.”

“They are the swamp,” he added. “Republicans are weak and pathetic and they’re lacking in identity and the forgotten men and women that voted this election are being let down.” Bannon agrees, saying, “They have total contempt for the forgotten man. They have total contempt for the base. He goes on to call for Senator Corker to resign, if he “has any honor, any decency.”

Corker doesn’t have any honor and he won’t resign.

Bannon then gets to the best news. There is a Republican coalition that is planning to challenge every Republican up for reelection except for Ted Cruz. Chamber of Commerce minion Orrin Hatch of Utah is named as one of the targets. Senator Mike Lee’s chief of staff Boyd Matheson announced he’s setting up an exploratory commission for a Senate run.

“Americans are working two jobs,” Bannon said, “their wives are working two jobs, and the swamp creatures in the Senate work three days a week. He said they’re committing economic hate crimes against the working people of this country because of the trade deals we’ve been burdened with.

The elite set themselves up as knowing better than the American people and the people are fed up.

Bannon declared war on the “Republican establishment that does not back the agenda that Donald Trump ran on and the President of the United States. And that is an agenda that we know backs the working men and women of this country.”

This next comment was very encouraging. He said the big donors that have been funding the GOP establishment are now coming to him because “they’re tired of having their money burned up by trying to destroy people like Judge Moore. It’s a new game in town. We’re going to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell – the money.

