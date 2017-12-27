Barack Obama Accused of Putting President Trump Down Overseas

While overseas in September, Barack Obama indirectly insulted President Trump. During an interview with his friend Prince Harry and without using Trump’s name, he demeaned him.

Some say Obama’s crack about the use of social media during this interview wan’t tied to President Trump but one of the biggest criticisms of the President is his use of Twitter.

Obama spent five years insulting President Bush and he will spend at least the next four insulting President Trump.

Obama said about the use of social media, “The question I think really has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn’t lead to a Balkanization of our society, but rather continues to promote ways of finding common ground.”

That comes from the most divisive president in our modern history.

“And, I’m not sure government can legislate that, but what I do believe is that all of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the Internet. One of the dangers of the Internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be just cocooned in information that re — reinforces their current biases.”

He’s not sure if government can legislate that? Of course they shouldn’t.

He thinks anyone who disagrees with him is living in an alternative universe.

This is the man who was interviewed by a youtube personality who swims in a bathtub full of milk and cereal – Glozell – and who spoke to a guy between two ferns.

Obama is subtle but he has one goal — to destroy Trump and Republicans.

The President uses Twitter because the media’s filter is anti-Trump and he wants to speak directly to Americans.

Harry asked about his feelings since leaving the White House and he said:

“The things that are important to me haven’t changed, I still care about about making the United States and the world a place where kids get an education, where people who are willing to work hard are able to find a job that pays a living wage, that we are conserving the amazing resources of our planet so that future generations can enjoy the beauty of this place like we did,” he said.

“Living wage” is a purely Marxist term.

Obama is probably bucking for an invite to the big royal wedding in May in lieu of President and Mrs. Trump. The guest list hasn’t been made up yet.