President Obama Doesn’t Plan to Leave

The president used his weekly address to assure the nation that he will remain committed to defending the “progress” he achieved. He doesn’t plan to leave on January 20th. There is no question he intends to be a constant agitator. Furthermore, he will do it with the help of the fakestream media.

Obama wants to remain relevant and keep the socialism going.

Obama said Saturday, “As I prepare to take on the even more important role of citizen, know that I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding — that all of us are created equal, and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams.”

In November, Obama said he doesn’t plan to be silent if he sees things he doesn’t agree with, and we all know he’s bought a mansion close to the White House.

Obama Brags About His “Remarkable Progress”

When Barack Obama speaks of his remarkable progress, he is referring to the fact that he has brought the United States to the very edge of socialism.

His “progress”, as he calls it, is obvious: we have hundreds of thousands of Muslims in the country who hate Christians and Jews; we have a space program that only cares about climate change; murders in Chicago are record-breaking; nearly 100 million Americans are out of the workforce; peoples’ salaries have not gone up; our healthcare system is ruined; millions more people are on the dole; Libya, Syria and Yemen are destroyed; we helped fund ISIS; and so much more.

The soon-to-be ex-president is the dictatorial leader who turned against our allies and aligned us with terrorists in Iran. While Christians and Yazidis are victims of genocide, he insults Christians and lets unvetted Islamists into the U.S. All the while, terrorists have said they would exploit our refugee program.

Barack Obama gave us open borders. We have no borders to the south.

On Wednesday he is meeting with his fellow Democrats to plot approaches to stop the GOP from repealing it.

Almost Ex-President Obama Went on a Twitter Rampage

The leader of the free world is tweeting about having created jobs, fails to mention they are low-paying. In fact, this is the worst recovery since World War II.

Facing the worst financial crisis in 80 years, you delivered the longest streak of job growth in our history. pic.twitter.com/Vk3PfRgZqF — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

He divided us as a nation in every imaginable way and on every level, but this is what he tweeted.

From realizing marriage equality to removing barriers to opportunity, we’ve made history in our work to reaffirm that all are created equal. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

We won the wars and Obama lost them. He made the world far more dangerous.

We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Obama has damaged the fossil fuel industry and the economy with the alternative energy that is clearly not ready for market. His cronies benefitted however.

We traded foreign oil for clean energy, we doubled fuel efficiency standards, & we acted on a global scale to save the one planet we’ve got. pic.twitter.com/7alrOtHNIr — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Obama even bragged about the failed Obamacare plan he forced on Americans.

After decades of rising health care costs, today nearly every American now has access to the financial security of affordable health care. pic.twitter.com/5e4nEcCxIM — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Then came the biggest joke of all.

As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

God, we hope not.

It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Isn’t this the guy who said Donald Trump shouldn’t tweet? Watch as he tries to out-tweet Trump over the next four years..

Barack’s moving out of the White House but he doesn’t really plan to leave.