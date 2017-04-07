Barack Obama Knew Bashar al-Assad Still Had Chemical Weapons

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster speaking in Florida Friday basically said Barack Obama knew the sarin gas in Syria was not destroyed despite the administration claiming it was.

The quote by McMaster was picked up by The Weekly Standard:

“And the one thing that I will tell you though, there was an effort to minimize—to minimize risk to third-country nationals at that airport—I think you read Russians from that—but that—and we took great pains to try to avoid that. Of course, in any kind of military operation, there are no guarantees. And then there were also measures put in place to avoid hitting what we believe is a storage of sarin gas, so that would not be ignited and cause a hazard to civilians or anyone else.”

Remember when John Kerry said Syria destroyed 100% of their chemical weapons.

Susan Rice pretended Assad destroyed his chemical weapons.

American Interest points out that Barack Obama knew they were lying about Syria giving up its chemical weapons program.

“In Congressional testimony last February, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper acknowledged “gaps and inconsistencies in Syria’s declaration,” validating reports that Syria was still hiding banned chemicals at undisclosed locations. And on its way out the door in January of this year, the Obama Treasury quietly introduced new sanctions against Syrian officials involved in chemical warfare. Buried in the language sanctioning a particular official was a telling admission: ‘As of 2016, Abbas has continued operating at locations in Syria associated with chemical warfare-related missions.'”

Does anyone even believe that the Obama administration ever though this diplomatic deal brokered by Russia was ever realistic? The administration tried to collude with Russia but had to know it would never work.

In 2013, when the U.S. made the deal, they agreed to forego all use of force. Major General Idris of The Free Syrian Army was Assad’s Brigadier General said that Assad hides his chemical weapons in Iran and Lebanon and would never relinquish them. Idris eventually defected.