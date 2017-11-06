Barack Obama Politicizes Texas Tragedy, Exploiting God, James Woods Reacts

Former president Barack Obama, an anti-gun advocate, is calling on God in tweets to provide “wisdom” for all to take steps to stop gun violence. He said this before anyone even knew the killer was denied a gun license in Texas. Actor James Woods had a more honest reaction.

“We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we’ll stand with the survivors as they recover,” Obama tweeted Sunday.

“May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.”

He sent the last tweet at 7:51 last night, the same day as the slaughter of 26 people and the injuring of another 20. He did not even have the facts.

Why does he immediately politicize everything? And invoking God?

His sincerity is greatly in doubt as he never misses an opportunity to call for all kinds of stringent and not-so-stringent gun laws that wouldn’t have made any difference whatsoever. In college, classmates said he didn’t understand why Americans were allowed to own guns.

The killer was deranged, but not crazy. He was an evil man bent on hurting innocents, many women and children in a gun-free zone. He worked security at a water park and was fired. He was discharged from the Air Force for an assault on his wife and child.

Most importantly, Gov. Abbott said he was denied a license to own a gun in the state of Texas.

His mother-in-law and other in-laws were members of the church where he launched his attack though they were not present during the attack. He texted threats to his mother-in-law, one that morning. The family didn’t contact authorities and were trying to handle it themselves, CNN reported. Early reports from police indicated he knew at least one of the parishioners in the church during the killing which could be inaccurate.

He was an avowed Atheist who thought believers were “stupid” and his interests leaned left. He was not an NRA member. A public safety officer said it wasn’t about religion, it was about the domestic troubles. However, the officer couldn’t possibly know that it didn’t enter into the assault, at least not yet, perhaps never. Why did he pick the church? Why not shoot them as they left their homes?

The killer’s motive is shaping up as revenge, possibly against the church or the family, especially the family. What gun law would have stopped him? He would have been able to secure a gun under any of the laws Obama has pushed and in fact he was not allowed to have a gun in Texas. The killer could have made a bomb or used a vehicle to kill the people in that church. If guns were illegal completely, he could have gotten a gun. Criminals always can.

It’s hard to envision Obama as religious though he always calls on God, a useful tactic. What higher authority is there as he makes gutting the Second Amendment about morality? Even Rev. Wright, his spiritual counselor didn’t know if his pupil believed in God.

Others question the former president’s sincerity as well. Take actor James Woods who made a good point.

“Ask your boss #GeorgeSoros to stop financing #Antifa terrorism?,” tweeted Woods.

Factually incorrect statement. Screeching hyperbole. Not surprising, of course. https://t.co/WLhjuKkvdV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 6, 2017

The incorrect statement: “That’s a bullshit argument. The NRA spends BILLIONS corrupting U.S. politics, arguing that any lunatic who wants a gun gets one. It’s on them.”

It’s the opposite of what the NRA preaches. So far, none of these maniacs has been an NRA member. The left doesn’t want anyone who disagrees with them to have any effective lobbying groups, not even one.