Barack Obama Takes Credit for Trump’s Economy, Draws Laughter from WH Democrat

Former president Obama, who couldn’t reach an annual job growth rate of 3% and who dragged the recession on longer than any president in our modern history, took credit for the Trump economy.

Obama actually thanked himself.

That drew laughter from White House DEMOCRAT Gary Cohn because it’s absurd.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders presented the facts on Sunday.

“Donald Trump’s relentless focus on tax cuts, deregulation and draining the swamp is great for job growth… with minorities, women, men and even those with low incomes, showing the best gains.”

I’m old enough to remember when President Trump’s election was going to “crash the market.” One year later: market up over 30%, two million new jobs & 1,000 new manufacturing jobs created every day just last month…and now Obama wants credit for the booming Trump economy. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 10, 2017

Can’t make it up: Obama now wants credit for the booming Trump economy. At least we can all agree the economy is better under President Trump. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 10, 2017

Since the election “the jobless rate for African Americans dropped from 8% to 7.3%, while for Hispanics it fell from 5.7% to 4.7%…and with Trump’s big tax cuts on the way, job growth isn’t likely to end soon -more good news for all Americans.” -Investor’s Business Daily — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 10, 2017