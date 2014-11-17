Barack Obama Tells Ferguson Extremists To ‘Stay The Course’

Update: Snopes has rated the “stay the course” comment mostly false because they say the evidence is not supported by the article though it clearly is. I suggest people read the excerpt and the article in The New York Times linked below. Al Sharpton said he was told by Obama to “stay the course.”

Barack Obama met with the leaders of the Ferguson riots/protests in the White House and told them to “stay the course” on November 5th according to the NY Times. His “course” could be to gut white police departments and obliterate current law enforcement procedures.

The White House is no friend to law enforcement.

Read the excerpt from the New York Times which was first posted by The Gateway Pundit:

Some of the national leaders met with President Obama on Nov. 5 for a gathering that included a conversation about Ferguson.

According to the Rev. Al Sharpton, who has appeared frequently in St. Louis with the Brown family and delivered a speech at Mr. Brown’s funeral, Mr. Obama “was concerned about Ferguson staying on course in terms of pursuing what it was that he knew we were advocating. He said he hopes that we’re doing all we can to keep peace.”

Protest leaders said wholesale change was ultimately what they were demanding, though not all agreed on what that meant. Some called for the removal of the Ferguson police chief or the entire department. Others said they want the police to wear cameras; civilian review boards for all police shootings; or a requirement that ethnic and racial makeup of police departments match the communities they serve.

“It must be changing how police and citizens relate to one another,” said Michael T. McPhearson, the co-chairman of the Don’t Shoot Coalition. “We’re calling for police accountability, police transparency, changing how the police do their work. If there’s an indictment or if there’s not an indictment, we still have that work to do.”

Al Sharpton, a White House advisor, was in Ferguson until the day of the election. He met with Barack Obama the day after the election and has returned to Ferguson to agitate. Whether the two meeting were connected is unknown but it’s suspect.

However, Al Sharpton appears to be receiving guidance from the president of the United States.

Barack Obama wants a national movement to bring in his vision of a new America, one that meets his requirements for social justice. He is guiding this. It’s not about Darren Wilson or Michael Brown, it’s about his movement to fundamentally change America.

Ferguson organizers want their rioting and protests to lead to a national movement. Some don’t want violence, others do. “One group has said on Twitter that it was offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of the officer, Darren Wilson, and, at another point, that it was “restocking on 7.62 & 9 mm ammo,” according to The New York Times.

We continually hear that Michael Brown was unarmed but he was armed with his fists. He was a big man, who towered over the officer he allegedly attacked. That’s irrelevant anyway. Michael Brown is being used.

Fifty organizations have joined a “Don’t Shoot Coalition” and many won’t rule out violence and looting. Many are Muslim and communist rabble rousers. The occupiers and anonymous are involved – all hoping to bring down the country. There are racist groups like the New Black Panthers and there are the gang members.

Captain Ron Johnson has marched with and met with all of them, foolishly giving these thugs credibility and legitimacy.

There are some actual protesters who aren’t thugs but they’ve been completely overshadowed and their concerns minimized.

Umar Lee, a Muslim and a Ferguson activist, was arrested recently for threatening to behead someone.

There is a strong Muslim, anti-Jewish presence at these events as there was in Occupy Wall Street.

Photo of Ferguson activist Umar Lee, a Muslim who threatened to behead people in September.

Umar Lee with Rep. Ellison, also a Muslim

Imagine if there was even one incident like this when the Tea Party marched and protested?

The Ferguson “protesters” are working hard to bring out the KKK, a small, nearly defunct group, in order to make it appear race relations are far worse than they are in this country. They are trying to provoke a race riot.

The rioters and protesters have proposed 19 “rules of engagement” with law enforcement authorities, including tolerance for “more minor lawbreaking” (like thrown water bottles) and 48 hours’ notice for the protesters before a grand jury decision comes in. Some of the rules have been agreed to during talks with law enforcement authorities, leaders said, but others have been rejected.

This takes unmitigated gall and it is all assisted by a corrupt president and his lawless Attorney General.

These people are vigilantes who want a national Marxist movement. An important first step is to disarm the police who tend to be more traditional.

If you go to Operation Ferguson, you will find tweets like the following which one must assume Obama wants since he told them to “stay the course.” It’s typical Occupy Wall Street activism, complete with staged photos and feigned victimization by police, all meant to harm law enforcement.

Bassem Masri is a racist, pro-Hamas activist in Ferguson who claims he met with the DOJ in early November. He is a constant fixture in Ferguson who live-streams many of the daily and nightly events. He is a cop hater who has been verbally abusive to officers and stirs up violence where he can. He has a vile twitter account he uses to keep up the insane demonstrations.

Masri said the DOJ called him and invited him to meeting on police reform to share his ideas earlier this month. He was recruited, he says, “to reform the police in the entire region that should resonate nationwide thats the director intentions #Ferguson.”

“Reform the police…nationwide.” This administration sincerely believes their own racist claims that the white police are out to get blacks.

Masri did not make clear which DOJ meeting he allegedly attended, but the timing coincides with a two-day event being held by the agency’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) division, according to Daily Caller in early November.

Is this what Barack Obama means by staying the course?

Watch Mr. Masri:

At the end of August, Eric Holder, the chief law enforcement officer of the United States government, personally met with the people of Ferguson, but he snubbed local police. His message was clear – he stands with the protesters and rioters.

“Change is coming,” Holder announced in a message heard by rioters and protesters alike.

He met with the politically-oriented Chief Ron Johnson and the FBI who were in Ferguson conducting a parallel investigation to the police investigation. When he spotted Capt. Johnson Holder said, “My man! You are the man.”

Holder gave a speech at the local community college that evening in which he said he stood with the people of Ferguson. The people of Ferguson were demanding the arrest of Officer Wilson for murder without evidence.

Holder didn’t say he stood for justice for all.

Promoting anti-police sentiment, he told the people of Ferguson that he doesn’t blame them for not trusting the police.

“I understand that mistrust,” Holder told the students, most of whom are black. “I am the attorney general of the United States. But I am also a black man.”

This is what it means to “stay the course.”