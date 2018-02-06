Barack Obama’s Name Never Comes Up But He Knew

Mark Levin asked on his show why no one is talking about Barack Obama. He gives near-proof Obama knew.

“Now we know why Schiff and the rest of them are fighting so hard. Now we know why the left-wing pretorian guard Democrat media are fighting so hard — trashing Nunes, me, you, and others. Who are they trying to protect? Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, his name never comes up. Let me help everybody with this.”

All the circumstantial evidence you need: “Loretta Lynch knew about these FISA warrants, Yates, the Deputy Attorney General, the extensions, Rod Rosenstein – now the Deputy Attorney General — he knew. FBI Director Comey, Deputy Director McCabe, Strzok, the head of counterintelligence, Page his girlfriend. Who else would have known about these FISA applications and warrants? We are looking at the FBI, We are looking at the Department of Justice, and we’re not looking at all, at all, at the White House.”

OBAMA HAD TO KNOW CLINTON WAS FEEDING THE INFORMATION TO STATE

Levin left out the latest information about Jon Winer at the State Department taking information from Christopher Steele who was getting it from Clinton’s very close ally Cody Shearer.

The Senate Judiciary Committee released a document Monday with information about a second memo written by Christopher Steele. This is the criminal referral on Christopher Steele. Although heavily redacted, it appears to show that the former British spy closely coordinated with Clinton associates and the Obama administration.

In other words, Steele took information from the Clinton associates and fed it to the Obama State Department in what was likely a plot to take down then-candidate Trump.

How could Obama have not known?