Barack’s Portrait Artist Is Famous for Painting Decapitated White Women

Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled today in the National Portrait Gallery. The paintings are aberrations.

Kehinde Wiley painted the portrait of Barack in a bed of flowers that looked more like poison ivy and Amy Sherald captured Michelle in black and white.

Portrait Painter of Beheaded White Women

Kehinde Wiley, who painted the Barack portrait, has a history of painting black women holding the decapitated heads of white women.

Wiley also takes white historical figures with a black person’s face. One might wonder if he’s a racist.

The Barack painting shows him sitting in a field of flowers, including chrysanthemums, the official flower of Chicago; jasmine, a nod to Obama’s childhood in Hawaii; and African blue lilies to symbolize Obama’s late father who was from Kenya, Fox News reported.

Good to know.

The Obama portrait “artist” Kehinde Wiley is shown here with one of his works, a black woman beheading a white woman. pic.twitter.com/EapnqQyRNv — DSA Cornelius Rye (@CorneliusRye2) February 12, 2018

Why exactly did Barack Obama choose Kehinde Wiley to paint his presidential portrait? Kehinde Wiley has a habit of painting black people holding knives and the freshly severed heads of white people. Sick! pic.twitter.com/bpjVqahkkD — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) February 12, 2018

Compare the protraits with portraits of Obama’s predecessors. Barack Hussein looks idiotic. Perhaps that is appropriate. He can be remembered as painted by the man who paints black women holding the decapitated heads of white women. It actually works.

Kehinde Wiley is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/wiOyghbVdM — Astead (@AsteadWesley) February 12, 2018

Why didn’t Wiley paint Barack holding the severed head of Donald Trump? It worked so well for Kathy Griffin.

Perhaps Kathy Griffin just needed to add some flowers.

Michelle’s Painting Doesn’t Look Like Her

Social media doesn’t like the Michelle Obama portrait, but Barack Obama praised Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald “for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love.” Critics on social media don’t think it looks like her and many are calling it “flat”.

Most think Michelle Obama is much better looking. Personally, I don’t think she ever looked that good.

Can’t think of a more fitting way to memorialize the Obamas than to hire a couple portrait artists just for being black and then watch them botch the job horribly. pic.twitter.com/PVwD1ho78x — J Burton (@JBurtonXP) February 12, 2018

While people have been very hard on Amy Sherald’s portrait, I like it more than the bizarre depiction of Obama being overpowered by unattractive flowers. It is a bit like a caricature but at least she looks normal in it.