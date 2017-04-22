Barry Obama Is Interfering in France’s Presidential Elections

“Those who come to France are to accept France, not to transform it to the image of their country of origin. If they want to live at home, they should have stayed at home.” Marine Le Pen

Barack Fidel Obama is back in the states and he’s been busy interfering in French elections. Bozo Barry is allowed to interfere in French elections but Russia can’t interfere in ours.

Obama basically endorsed the Socialist candidate Emmanuel Macron who will likely be the person pitted against Marine LePen in the second round of voting if it goes to a second round. Presidents in France win with a small plurality.

Macron bragged to the press about a phone call from Bozo Barry.

RT reported:

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has made excerpts from a private call he received from former US President Barack Obama public. Obama’s office has denied that the call, made just before Sunday’s election, was meant as an endorsement.

Macron released an abridged recording of the call, which was made on Tuesday, on his Twitter account.

In the conversation, the former American president wished Macron “all the best” and advised him to work hard all the way through the campaign, because the last few days may make all the difference.

“I will fight till the last minute. And we will keep it in touch and our teams will liaison in order to organize a new contact and see how to work together if I am going to the run-off,” the French candidate replied.

Let’s keep defending our progressive values. Thank you for this discussion @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/8rhNdHkLo8 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 20, 2017

Who is Emmanuel Macron? This quote gives some insight: “What poses a problem is not Islam, but certain behaviors that are said to be religious and then imposed on persons who practice that religion.”

What does that mean? Sharia is Islam, Emmanuel.

If the election were held today, Emmanuel Macron, who has never held office, would become the next president of France, according to most polls. He would win in the first round with 24.5% of the vote followed by LePen with 22.5%.

If it goes to the second round, he is expected to win overwhelmingly, with over 60%. However, 40% of the French voters are undecided.

He is a pro-EU, pro-Islam globalist.

Macron, 39, a former investment banker, was an adviser to incumbent Socialist President François Hollande. If elected, he would be France’s youngest president. He was a long-time member of the Socialist Party – until 2009. So of course Obama supports him.

Macron is called the “French Obama”. The French Barry sparked outrage in February when he described France’s colonial legacy in Algeria as a “crime against humanity.”

Macron is a big fan of Angela Merkel and has mocked Donald Trump for his plan to build a wall. He believes no religion in France is a problem and Islam is unfairly targeted.

The answer to terrorism is more EU federalism, he believes.