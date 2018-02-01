Basher Jeff Flake Joins Panicky Democrats Afraid of the Abuse Memo

Democrats, the FBI/DoJ, Jeff Flake are panicking over the FISA abuse memo. They’re afraid Americans will lose trust in the massive, unaccountable agencies. They are frantically trying to stop the release.

If the FISA abuse memo showed Donald Trump was violating American citizens 4th and 5th Amendment rights, the left would be setting themselves on fire to get the memo out. Since it’s the FBI working on their side, it’s a different story. Fake Republican Jeff Flake also came out against President Trump today.

Flake Panics

The obsessively anti-Trump Flake joined the growing desperate voices as we near the Friday release. He issued a statement:

“President Trump should heed the warnings of the Justice Department and FBI, and reverse his reported decision to defy longstanding policies regarding the disclosure of classified information,” read the statement.

“The president’s apparent willingness to release this memo risks undermining U.S. intelligence-gathering efforts, politicizing Congress’ oversight role, and eroding confidence in our institutions of government.”

Flake is going against many of his congressional colleagues, but he doesn’t care as long as he can go against Trump.

Julian Assange made a point in a tweet: “I find it remarkable how comprehensively the Democrats, DoJ and FBI have played into Trump’s hands over the Nunes memo. By conspicuously trying to hide information they have aligned themselves against the public, drawn suspicion and imbued the memo with totemic power.”

Fast & Furious Eric Holder is very scared. He weighed in with several tweets. In one tweet, he calls it “dangerous”. No hyperbole there:

People must understand what is at stake by release of the bogus, contrived Nunes memo. It uses normally protected material and puts at risk our intell capabilities in order to derail a legitimate criminal investigation. This is unheard of- it is dangerous and it is irresponsible — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 31, 2018

He probably should be worried since he’s corrupt as hell.

Scared Silly Democrats

Stolen Valor Senator Richard Blumenthal thinks it’s reminiscent of the Joe McCarthy era.

“The release of this memo is really reminiscent of the darkest days of the McCarthy era, with character assassinations,” Blumenthal told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.”

“It endangers methods and sources of the intelligence community, and it reflects an effort to distract from the [Robert] Mueller investigation,” he said nonsensically.

Dem senator: Release of Nunes memo “reminiscent of the darkest days of the McCarthy era” https://t.co/SAsaR4vk95 pic.twitter.com/DBkFfAsla5 — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2018

Because of it, Pelosi is trying to get the Chair of the House Intel Committee – Devin Nunes – fired. Chuck Schumer agreed with her.

Rep. Trey Gowdy thinks the memo is going to embarrass Adam Schiff but he’s not capable of embarrassment. Schiff has been the most hysterical of all.