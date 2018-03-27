Bataclan Survivor Has a Message for Marchers for Our Lives They Hate Hearing

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes, who survived the Paris Bataclan nightclub attack in 2015, has a harsh message for the anti-gun Marchers for Our Lives. He is sending a very important message.

In his posts, he repeated a comment he has made before — that gun control didn’t save the victims of the Bataclan attack.

The marchers, he believes, are “insult the memory of those who were killed.” He wrote: “The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against Murder) is to……pass another Law!……Genius!!!……But before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention….and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!!”

At one point, he shared a morphed photo of Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution. In truth, it seems she would like to based on what she has said on her Twitter feed. Along with the photo was a harsh critique of anti-gun Emma that has been widely denounced.

Apparently, he believed she actually tore up the Constitution and got a bit carried away. But who is defending Marco Rubio, the NRA, and President Trump against the savage and vile attacks by these very same people?

Hughes deleted that post and all of his posts after he set off the brouhaha.

The comment that probably most angered his detractors was this: According to the Guardian, he also shared an Instagram post illustrated by a bottle of pills labelled [sic] “Hard to Swallow.” Each of the three pills carried a message: “Our guns aren’t going anywhere”; “There are only 2 genders”; and “Donald Trump will be your president for 7 more years.” In the caption, Hughes claimed he would report any “moronic dingdong headed losers” making threats against him to the FBI.

Supporting Trump is not acceptable and correctly citing a biological fact is not either, but this is what we should be fighting for: our 2nd Amendment, common sense, and President Trump’s success.

We are to believe the firestorm is to defend anti-gun Emma and the other “students”, but it’s really to defend the ultimate agenda and denigrate the opposition.

Hughes was in the room when 130 French youth were tortured and murdered by armed jihadists. Since that time, he carries a gun.

The reality is there weren’t all that many so-called youths at the youth movement. Ninety percent were over 18 years of age.

The movement isn’t about David Hogg or Emma Gonzalez or Cameron Klasky and their 15 minutes of fame. It’s about leftists using them to further a far-left agenda. The people backing March for Our Lives are extremists, and included Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, Empower, MoveOn, and others. The movement is about destroying our inherent rights, one Amendment at a time. Actually, when Hughes misunderstood and thought Emma Gonzalez was tearing up the Constitution, he wasn’t far off.