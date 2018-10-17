Batty Pelosi Says Building a Border Wall is Trump’s “Manhood Issue”

Nancy Pelosi said during a discussion at Harvard that President Trump’s desire for a wall along the U.S-Mexico border is a “manhood issue,” [45:00 on the clip], adding that she will oppose the wall and isn’t interested in negotiating.

When asked what she would be willing to trade for Trump’s border wall, she said “nothing”.

“It happens to be like a manhood issue for the president, building a wall, and I’m not interested in that,” Pelosi said during a discussion at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

“It’s immoral, expensive, ineffective and not something people do between countries. In any event, it happens to be like a manhood issue for the president, and I’m not interested in that,” she said in all seriousness.

It’s “immoral”. It’s fortunate we have her to tell us what’s immoral as she advocates for killing babies to the moment of birth.

She said the wall is probably the “worst way to protect the border.” The worst way? Then why does anyone have walls or fences?

Of course, Democrats want to protect the border, she claims. It would be interesting to know how they plan to do that since they reject every single measure that would protect the border. They did approve of the 2,000 page plus comprehensive immigration plan passed by the Senate but that in no way protected the border and didn’t even address visa overstays. When Pelosi and Chuck Schumer approve of a plan such as that one, you need to read it carefully.

We know one of her ideas to stop the hundreds pouring across our borders illegally is to mow the grass.

The dingbat minority House leader said repeatedly she’s ‘for the people’ and they “will own the ground.” Oh goody.

We know what she stands for: open borders, high taxes, over-regulation, identity politics, ‘free’ healthcare, suing and obstructing, and all the other things that didn’t work under Barack Obama.