Brazile Discusses Trump’s “Enormous Opportunity”

Chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile told abc reporter Jon Karl on This Week with George Stephanopoulos that President-elect Donald Trump has an “enormous opportunity” to show he’s eager to find common ground with Democrats.

Democrats Look for an Enormous Opportunity

Republicans must reverse the thinking on this. Trump won and this is an “enormous opportunity” for Democrats to show they are eager to find common ground with Republicans. Brazile is looking for an enormous opportunity to lure President Trump away from his agenda.

Furthermore, President Barack Obama is trying to etch out an enormous opportunity to save his socialist legacy. He intends to be the leader of the party after he leaves office. Since the election, Obama has created a more chaotic presidency to box Trump in. He’s also made it clear he will set up an opposition to Trump.

Soon-to-be ex-President Obama hopes to ferret out an enormous opportunity to keep Trump from enacting his agenda in the first 100 days.

Additionally, Senator Chuck Schumer, the new senate minority leader, also has a visceral reaction to Trump’s agenda. The only issue he agrees with is spending money on infrastructure and he may go along with the new entitlement funding child care.

Reporter Jon Karl was leading a discussion Sunday with Newt Gingrich and DNC Chair Donna Brazile when she made her remarks. Karl wanted to know how Trump can reach out to Democrats.

Democrats convinced George Bush he needed to show his eagerness to work with Democrats and it was a mistake.

Bush Took the Enormous Opportunity

Gingrich addressed Bush’s misguided approach. He said he doesn’t think Trump is interested in doing what George Bush did. Bush reached out to Ted Kennedy who wanted an education bill that was horrible to many Republicans.

That was an enormous opportunity also.

That’s when Donna Brazile warned, “Well, if it’s my way or the highway, then what you’re going to see again is another round of gridlock in Washington, D.C. You’re going to see retribution and retaliation.”

“He has an enormous opportunity, as every president in the first 100 days, to show that he is eager to find common ground, to meet with Democrats,” she said. “Chuck Schumer, I mean, Chuck Schumer knows Donald Trump, both New Yorkers. Have him over for breakfast, have him over for afternoon tea and see if you can find common ground.”

Democrats are interested in that when they don’t have chips to play, but Trump was elected to abolish Obama’s agenda.

Democrats Have No Intention of Working With Republicans

The people who lost the presidency and the elections in Congress are the ones who should be reaching out. They have to work with him, not the other way around. They have spent every day since the election trying to unseat or at least weaken the President-elect.

President Trump wants to get his agenda through and must come on strong in the first 100 days. If he doesn’t, Democrats will marshal their forces and destroy his agenda.

President Trump has an enormous opportunity to constrain the hard-left and it might be the only shot Republicans have to do it.

Barack Obama is meeting with congressional Democrats this Wednesday to plot a strategy preventing Republicans from repealing Obamacare. These are the same Democrats who locked Republicans out during all planning of Obamacare. Is that a group willing to work with Donald Trump?

Gingrich’s Concern

Finally, the concern isn’t whether Trump is eager to work with Democrats, it is whether he will surrender.

Gingrich’s concern is the Trump team will lose their nerve.

“Look, they’re going to arrive in Washington and, for them to be successful, they have to stake out positions that Donna will not like and the Left will hate,” Gingrich said. “And my deepest concern is that they’re going to arrive and you’re going to have the Greens going crazy over the EPA and Interior. You’re going to have the government employee unions going crazy about civil service reform. You’re going to have the teachers’ union going crazy over school choice.”

“And these are pretty nonnegotiable,” he continued. “I mean, if you’re serious about school choice, there is no agreement with the teachers’ union.”

The former Speaker of the House said he is worried that when they see how big the problem is, they’ll just decide to do the best they can and give in.