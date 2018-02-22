Who Do You Believe? CNN Calls Student Hero a Liar [VIDEO]

CNN called student hero Colton Haab a liar Thursday. Colton is the Stoneman Douglas student, a survivor, who suggested putting up Kevlar sheets to help protect his classmates while he waited by a door to accost the shooter if he entered his classroom. He is being called a hero. In fact, CNN called him a hero.
Mr. Haab agreed to attend CNN’s town hall Wednesday night but ended up canceling because they wanted to tell him what to say. Originally, CNN said he could ask his own question which was posing the possibility of using veterans as armed guards. That’s when they decided he had to ask a “scripted question.”
CNN said he wanted to give a long speech about arming teachers and they had already covered that.
Colton denied their version, adding he was “very shocked” that as a survivor they insisted on having him read their words. The whole idea was to have people hear from the students and families.
CNN vehemently denied providing Hillary Clinton with debate questions for a long time. Right up until the time Donna Brazile said they did.
Funny how the network gets its panties all in a bunch when anyone has legit questions regarding their favored Stoneman Douglas students, but can go after this true hero. Funny, but not surprising.
CNN has an agenda. It matches those of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and George Soros…..disarm the American public, then socialize and bankrupt the United States.
That Sheriff sure has EGG on his face TODAY. How many kids DIED because of one of HIS OFFICERS, and maybe two others. Why in hell did the Sheriff come out with that evidence AFTER that Townhall. I think we all know the reason he waited. He wanted emotions of hate against guns BEFORE the truth came out.
That townhall episode wasn’t for the children AT ALL. It was a “staged” political rally with that Sen Nelson sitting there with a big grin on his face.