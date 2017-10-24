“Below Pond Scum” Jeff Flake Surrenders! Trashes GOP on His Inglorious Way Out

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., will not seek re-election next year, issuing a sharp rebuke about a Republican Party that has given into a “more viscerally satisfied anger and resentment” under President Donald Trump. He said he is “appalled” by President Trump but it’s more likely he’s appalled by his polling numbers.

According to a poll about all 100 senators released in August by Morning Consult, just 37 percent of registered voters in Arizona approve of their junior senator, compared with 45 percent who disapprove.

The polling firm [Morning Consult] has consistently had Flake’s approval ratings at lower levels than those of many other senators. Other surveys have also generally found Flake to have a relatively low approval rating. Flake even commented on one of the surveys in 2013, saying: “Given the public’s dim view of Congress in general, that probably puts me somewhere just below pond scum.”

Flake struggled at the ballot box in his one Senate race. During his 2012 bid for this open seat, Flake beat Democrat Richard Carmona by just 3 points. His showing was the worst for a Republican Senate candidate in Arizona since 1988.

Flake started the fight with Trump by publishing a particularly vicious book about the Republican Party under Trump. He thinks of himself as a fiscal conservative. The pro-illegal immigration guy says he is pro-immigration, using the language of the leftists.

He trashed the GOP and said his party caused a “mess”, not Obama, the GOP.

Unfortunately, the huge numbers of leftist immigrants in the state have pushed it left and the seat could be lost.

Knowing that, he still trashed the administration and the party with congrats from John McCain for doing it.

Flake tore into the “coarseness” of the national dialogue but also those in the Republican Party who insist on following Trump’s lead. He contended that “reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior” coming from the executive branch has gotten “excused.”

“And so, Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” Flake said. “I decided that I would be better able to represent the people of Arizona and to better serve my country and my conscience by freeing myself of the political consideration that consumed far too much bandwidth and would cause me to compromise far too many principles.”

“To that end, I am announcing today my service in the Senate will conclude at the end of my term in early January 2019,” Flake continued. “It is clear at this moment that a traditional conservative who believes in limited government and free markets, who is devoted to free trade, who is pro immigration, has a narrower and narrower path to nomination in the Republican party — the party that has so long defined itself by its belief in those things. It is also clear to me for the moment that we have given in or given up on the core principles in favor of a more viscerally satisfied anger and resentment.”

No, Flake, you Flake, the problem is you can’t win another election because you stink at your job and accomplish nothing.

The President made it clear he would support a challenger during the primary and called Flake “toxic”.

It’s easy to have “principles” when you haven’t a snowball’s chance in Hell of winning the election. This loser has no regard for his party, just his eg,o as he leaves in the most vicious way and as the RINO he has always been.

Traitor-to-the-GOP John McCain, who last week criticized what he called “half-baked, spurious nationalism,” tweeted this:

Thank you to my dear friend @JeffFlake for your honorable service to the state of #Arizona & the nation. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 24, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded, saying Trump “broke you”. Flake’s response was, “I’m still standing.”

Bob Corker is another traitorous RINO/globalist. Neither Corker, McCain, or Flake care if they destroy their party to hurt Trump and his supporters.

Listen to the man who had no problem with the Marxist Barack Obama who violated the Constitution every chance he could. Pajama boy sounds like he’s going to cry as he gives his absurd speech. He said he’s “holier than none”. On that he is correct. Flake is a self-serving, narcissistic, holier-than-thou pond scumish guy.