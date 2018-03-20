Benghazi Hero Blasts Hillary Hacks and Charge They Tried to Pin on Him

Benghazi hero Kris Paronto unleashed a furious response to the Deep State team of Comey, Brennan, McCabe, who he also accused of trying to pin him and his team with an unbelievable charge.

To understand how dishonorable lying leaker Andrew McCabe is, just look at his reaction to the carrying on over him not getting his pension. Truth is McCabe is getting his pension, just not this week, but rather, seven years from now. As the furor erupted over it, McCabe knew it was a lie but said nothing. He is without honor.

The corrupt Jim Comey is going on his book tour soon. This past weekend, with untold arrogance, Comey tweeted a subtle threat to the President. Former CIA director John Brennan more overtly threatened the President.

That was all Benghazi hero Kris Paronto could take.

Benghazi Hero Blasts Obama “Scum” Who Tried to Harm Him and His Team After Benghazi

The hero of Benghazi had enough and let loose on Twitter. One thing he said absolutely stunned. Referring to the Obama cabal of Comey, Brennan, McCabe, and others, he said the “scum” tried to pin an “excessive use of force” charge on him and his team after Benghazi.

Kris Paronto, a former U.S. Army Ranger, was a security contractor in Benghazi at the time of the attack and helped fend off repeated waves of assaults by terrorists at the U.S. consulate and nearby CIA annex. He made short order of these liars in tweets.

The tweet that really stunned was the one in which he blasted the lying bunch of “scum” for trying to pin an “excessive use of force on myself and my team after coming home from Benghazi”.

By the way, as you’re on your way out I want to thank you, James and your @HillaryClinton supporting hacks at the @FBI for trying to pin excessive force use on myself and my team after coming home from Benghazi. You all are the worst scum of human. @Comey 🖕🏼#SorryNotSorry — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) March 17, 2018

It would be nice to know more about that. It sounds like something these corrupt people would do.

Blasting the Deep State

In his tweet storm, he went after Comey who tweeted: “Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.” Paronto condemned Comey for his lying and protection of the “criminal” Hillary Clinton.

Still beating your “honorable” drum James?? 😂🤣.Yea, because your words hold so much truth after lying continually&protecting the criminal @HillaryClinton 🙄 . Say what you want, I won’t believe a word of it. You have zero integrity which you earned. @Comey #believeyourownBS https://t.co/s3A8ww6RuL — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) March 17, 2018

He bashed Brennan for his CIA operatives hiding during the 9/11 attacks and for influencing the past election in Hillary’s favor.

About McCabe and his whining over being fired, Paronto called him out for his fraudulent investigation of Hillary Clinton and the large donations his wife received for her campaign from Hillary donors.

He called out Comey and Brennan, along with McCabe for claiming it was the President who slandered law enforcement. They are the ones who lied, corrupted and disgraced a once-great FBI, he wrote. His tweet: “You’ve got to be shitting me, Andy. You, James and your @BarackObama appointed syndicate brought nothing but lies, politics, corruption&disgrace to a once great FBI. @Comey #AndrewMcCabe #LockThemUp”

Even if a small fraction of what he said is accurate, these men – uh, “scum” – need to be brought to justice.

Adam Housley reported the DoJ has “tons of stuff” on McCabe. He’s a dirty cop and his former boss, James Comey, was a dirty cop. John Brennan, a past supporter of a Communist running for the U.S. presidency, is a dirty cop.