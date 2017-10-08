Berkeley Professor Says Hate Speech Is an Inherent Trait of the Racist Right

George Lakoff, Professor of Cognitive Science and Linguistics at the hotbed of leftism, the University of California at Berkeley, wrote an article for the university titled, “What Is Hate Speech” in which he describe hate speech as a property of the racist right. It’s ironic given the hate is coming from the left-wing MSM, Antifa, BLM, late-night comics, and Democrat politicians or former politicians.

He defines the effects of hate speech:

Hate speech defames, belittles, or dehumanizes a class of people on the basis of certain inherent properties — typically race, ethnicity, gender or religion.

What is true, which he is incapable of seeing, is the left, not the right, has completely dehumanized the opposition on issues of freedom, individualism, religion, the Constitution, skin color, and tradition. Yet the professor writes in his article that hate speech is right-wing:

Hate speech these days is not just speech by an individual. It has become an industry for the racist right — organized, purposely provocative, a recruiting tool, and a show of power aiming at greater power.

Mass marketed hate speech is not “mere speech” by an individual. It is actually physical in nature because all ideas are physically constituted by neural circuitry in our brains. When you are repeatedly told by those protected by the President and his government that you are a lesser being and are hated, it can have a crippling effect, physically, on your brain, mind, and heart.

Does a day go by where whites, Christian, conservatives aren’t defamed? The Professor continues with his warped views and indicts the government and ICE for deporting people here illegally, calling them oppressive and racists:

Perhaps the most dangerous form of hate speech comes from the government itself when the president excuses racist violence and supports the oppressive use of governmental force — large, organized crowds of armed demonstrators, police who target minorities, ICE trapping undocumented immigrants for deportation, discriminatory laws that intimidate minorities from voting, etc.

On his website GeorgeLakoff.com, he wrote a short piece, “Why Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech” and in that leftist article, he explains why people he decides are racists shouldn’t be given free speech.

A man with this extreme and bizarre thinking is teaching youth. Does this country or the Constitution have even a chance?