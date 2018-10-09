Bernie Calls for a NWO of Shared Prosperity Over State Sovereignty

Bernie Sanders is calling for new world order that promotes shared prosperity and human solidarity over state sovereignty. He made his comments during a foreign policy speech at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

Why didn’t we think of that? Oh, wait, we did, and we called it communism.

That Utopian world is the very definition of authoritarianism.

Bernie condemns authoritarianism but his world must be authoritarian as we know from experience.

Bernie’s new world order would likely function under the rule of the United Nations.

Speaking of the U.N., they just released their latest climate change hysteria report. The powers-that-be at the U.N. suggest the equivalent of a $240 a gallon gas tax would be needed to fight climate change [because there is no limit for leftist thieves].

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report, released Sunday night, sees as a policy option for reducing emissions enough to keep projected warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The IPCC’s report is meant to galvanize political support for doubling down on the Paris climate accord ahead of a U.N. climate summit scheduled for December. The report calls for societal changes that are “unprecedented in terms of scale” in order to limit future global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the stretch goal of the Paris accord…

In order to effectively keep future warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the IPCC says carbon taxes would need to range from $135 to $5,500 per ton in 2030, $245 to $13,000 per ton in 2050, $420 to $17,000 per ton in 2070 and $690 to $27,000 per ton in 2100.

Al Gore panicked when he heard about the report. He says we are running out of time. James Woods had a good response to that.

Progressives will have us living in huts .

BERNIE’S TRYING TO GET OTHER LEFTISTS INTO OFFICE

Bernie is campaigning in several states over nine days, partly in anticipation of his presidential run and partly to get the furthest left candidates elected. He will hit red and purple states, three of which President Trump won and two he almost won.

The itinerary, which was shared with The Washington Post by a Sanders aide, includes multiple stops in Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada, all states with early primaries or caucuses in the presidential primary.

Sanders will try to boost Democrats in relatively competitive Senate races in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona while potentially laying the framework to try to win back those states in a potential campaign of his own.

He will also travel to Colorado and California.

Will he help or hurt?

A BERNIE FUTURE IS ONE OF THEFT

Bernie has a lot in store for his followers if they get him elected. Ninety percent taxation isn’t too much, he says. He keeps referring to wartime and post-wartime taxation no one paid as an example of how it can work.