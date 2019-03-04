Bernie Might Raise Your Taxes, Will End All Private Health Insurance

“If people let the government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls who live under tyranny.” ~ Thomas Jefferson

The angry communist Bernie Sanders announced that private health insurance is gone under his Medicare For All plan during an interview with the Breakfast Club on Monday.

Host DJ Envy asked Sanders how we will pay for this, free college and his other proposals. As usual, he gave the generic, deceitful, answer.

“Right now, in terms of health care, we are spending almost twice as much per capita as any other major country on earth,” Sanders said.

Sanders then touted the cost of the Canadian health care system, which he claims costs much less. He imagines less waste and bureaucracy which has happened in government never at any time.

He said he “may raise your taxes.”

Sanders then said the private health insurance company BlueCross BlueShield is one example of a ccompany that would “gone,” under his proposal.

If you want to keep your doctor, you can’t. The government will be in full control of you.

Watch:

LIPSTICK ON A PIG

While the country will be forced into a government-run program, the limousine liberals and champagne socialists will keep their array of medical care choices.

Prominent in the Medicare-for-All bill is the elimination of private health insurance that duplicates benefits offered by the government. All private health insurance disappears under this and, once gone, it can’t be brought back.

We already have a Medicare For All Act updated in 2017 and ready to go. Examining that will give you a good idea of where these lunatics want to go with it. Dr. Held has looked at it closely.

IT WILL CRASH THE SYSTEM

Dr. Kristen S. Held, is aboard certified ophthalmologist and ophthalmic surgeon. She wrote that we should make no mistake, “it will crash the system.” It will provide entitlements to all residents of the U.S. and its territories, and perhaps everyone in the world.

If you like your doctor, you can’t keep your doctor

“Everyone will be theoretically entitled to everything from inpatient care, outpatient care, and prescription drugs to nutritional therapy, long term care, and, of course, palliative care. Again, the presiding political philosophy will play a huge role in determining what care will be provided and for which patients (remember Ezekiel Emanuel’s Complete Lives System of rationing by age and return on society’s investment). Provision of such procedures as abortion and euthanasia may be prohibited, allowed, or even required, and will depend on political ideology in the Congress, White House, and Supreme Court,” Held writes.

It will be “illegal for health insurers to sell insurance that duplicates the benefits of Medicare For All. Government completes the takeover of the entire health insurance industry in one small paragraph. Government becomes the single payer, and the transformation from free-market, patient-centered medicine to socialized medicine that serves the common good of the state is complete.”

Funding

She continues: “How on earth will all the elements of this monstrosity be funded? The federal government will dole out monthly lump sums to regions to cover all operating expenses. This is capitation on an unprecedented, mammoth, untested scale. Most of the government’s experience with capitation thus far has been a huge failure.”

Medications

“Who will decide what medications are available to you? The government will establish the drug formulary. In other words, the government will decide the list of medications from which clinicians will be able to prescribe. These may not be the best, most effective, most innovative, safest, or even cost-effective drugs, but they will no doubt be the drugs that special interests have paid-off politicians or other players in order to gain favored status. Hundreds of billions of dollars will be squandered and laundered here annually…”

The board will decide

“The most frightening part of all is this: the Medicare For All Bill establishes the National Board of Universal Quality and Access, and not even one actual physician is guaranteed to be on it. The Board might include a dietician, a long-term care facility administrator, the head of Planned Parenthood, a labor union representative, and a patient advocate (perhaps an Antifa member), making all our medical decisions for us. They serve six-year terms, but there are no term limits,” Held writes.