Bernie Sanders Calls for Same Single Payer He Said Would Bankrupt the U.S.

Economic genius Bernie Sanders is leading a town hall Tuesday evening and the topic is Medicare For All. Bernie, the most popular candidate for 2020, is a socialist, some would say a communist. Like the rest of the Democrats, Sanders wants to give all illegal aliens healthcare to make an unaffordable healthcare system even more unaffordable.

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, both 2020 presidential dreamers, signed on because it’s a good gimmick. Only problem is it’s unaffordable.

Bernie’s big selling point as a candidate for the radically committed and hopelessly unaware is to sell his completely unaffordable Medicare for All or Single Payer. He presents his plan without ever showing how he would pay for it. While he’s promoting it now, he was a bit more honest in 1987.

If everyone had Medicare, we would be spending such an astronomical amount of money, we’d go bankrupt, Bernie Sanders said in 1987.

“You want to guarantee that all people have access to health care as you do in Canada,” Sanders said.

“But I think what we understand is that unless we change the funding system and the control mechanism in this country to do that—for example, if we expanded Medicaid [to] everybody,” Sanders added. “Give everybody a Medicaid card—we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that, you know, we would bankrupt the nation.”

That’s what he wants us to buy into now because he’s. a fraud and so are Harris and Booker.