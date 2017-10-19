Bernie Sanders Doesn’t Know the Difference Between Democrats, Socialists on Taxes

Senator Ted Cruz debated Senator and all-around hard-left crackpot Bernie Sanders on CNN about the difference between a Democrat and a Socialist on taxes. Bernie said he couldn’t answer that.

That’s because there isn’t any.

Bernie thinks he can give free everything – free college, free healthcare and so on – by stealing the wealth of the workers. He admitted everyone’s taxes would go up by thousands of dollars.

Ted Cruz explained to Sanders that his tax plan is a “Robin Hood proposal in reverse.”

“Robin Hood was robbing the tax collectors who were collecting too much taxes from the working men and women, and taking it for the rich,” Cruz explained.

“In Bernie’s analogy, it is the Democrats who are King John and the Sheriff of Nottingham, and Robin Hood is saying: ‘Tax collectors, stop hammering people who are struggling, who are laboring in the fields, who are working, stop taking it to the castle to give out to your buddies.'”

“But here is what I think. As a democratic socialist, similar to the people in Denmark and Sweden and Norway and Finland, people who have by and large a much higher standard of living than we have, people who guarantee health care to all of their people as a right, where kids have free, free preschool education, where retirement benefits are much more generous than the United States.”

Bernie never mentions Venezuela and he is much closer to Maduro with his ideology than to Norway.

First of all, Democracy and Socialism are contraindicated and cannot co-exist. Socialism by its very nature must take over the Republic. There is little difference between Democrat Socialism and Socialism and Communism. The only difference is, in the first case, they can vote for their own demise.

Listen to him rail on about the ideology of government-authorized theft.