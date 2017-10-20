Bernie Sanders Has Been Booted from Women’s March, Heading for Puerto Rico

The Women’s March is holding its first National Women’s Convention in four decades. But, alas, they chose Socialist Bernie Sanders to headline. The Socialist part is fine, his gender is not.

So… there were no women available … to open the womens convention…? https://t.co/m1QDj2KX4N — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 12, 2017

There was a lot of backlash so Bernie backed out saying he couldn’t go because he’s going to Puerto Rico instead. Oh, sure, they really need Bernie there.

Washington Free Beacon reported the Women’s March felt Bernie was a great choice but it triggered the feminists.

Sanders gave PR as the laughable excuse.

In a statement, Sanders apologized to event organizers for not being able to attend and said he would instead be visiting Puerto Rico to speak with San Juan Mayor Carmin Yulin Cruz and other officials regarding hurricane relief efforts.

“The U.S. Congress cannot turn its back on the millions of people in Puerto Rico who, four weeks after the hurricane, are still without electricity, food and running water,” Sanders said in the statement. “My best wishes for a very successful conference.”

Cruz has been busy claiming the President has abandoned Puerto Rico but the governor thanked President Trump and said he has had “enormous access” to the President.

From The Daily Caller:

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló is “grateful” for the federal government’s speedy response to Hurricane Maria, and has been given “enormous access” to President Donald Trump and his staff, he said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked what was going through Rosselló’s head when Trumpasked him to rate the federal government’s response to Maria.

“I just answered truthfully,” he said. “The truth of the matter is, the president has responded. He has responded to all of our petitions. I’ve had enormous access to the president and to his staff and they have done so quickly.”

“We are very grateful for that and I wanted to answer truthfully,” he added.

It’s all nasty politics.