Bernie Sanders Loves His Violent Communist Thugs

Bernie Sanders once said, “I remember being very excited when Fidel Castro made the revolution in Cuba.” Currently, Bernie is the leader of the Revolution in the United States and has made it clear his goal in running for President is to move the Democrat Party even further left. That was his goal the last time he ran.

The Reagan Battalion posted a Twitter video thread of Bernie Sanders’ past comments about Communists and Communism. We have over the past posted most of them, but thought readers might want to see them again.

Bernie Sanders is a serious Communist and it is communism [and socialism] that have caused only misery and death in the world. These videos should spell the end of his campaign but sadly the Communists are winning over the youth and a fair number of Democrats in the country.

We never posted this first clip which should alarm people. He is saying the same thing now about Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela that he said in 1985 about the brutal communist dictator of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega. He bashed a reporter for calling Ortega a Communist and a Marxist. Sanders insisted the reporter call him the Democratically elected President of Nicaragua. And he demanded praise for the monstrous thug.

His defense of this Communist monster is quite stunning.

HE’S DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED

🚨 This video is absolutely frightening: 1985: @BernieSanders bashes a reporter for referring to the brutal communist dictator of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega as a Communist and Marxist, and not as the Democratically elected President of Nicaragua, demands that he praise the regime. pic.twitter.com/Dtpr6Jmh3D — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019

In this next clip, in 1986, he recalls his excitement watching Castro’s revolution “rising up against the ugly rich people.” He remembers his sick feeling watching JFK speak out against communism in Cuba.

Video: @BernieSanders, University of Vermont, 1986, recalls his excitement watching Castro’s revolution “rising up against the ugly rich people.” & his sick feeling watching JFK speak out against communism in Cuba. Also bashes the @nytimes for lying about communism. pic.twitter.com/OUqzLFbsvz — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2019

His 1988 video after his trip to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Video 2. After his 1988 trip to the Soviet Union, @BernieSanders praises their (communist) youth programs and his wife Jane praises their (communist) system of not separating personal life and work. pic.twitter.com/Le8c87gG7f — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019

This next clip is of Bernie explaining how he traveled to Nicaragua to advise the Ortega regime on how to beat the United States. In other words, he’s a Communist and a traitor.