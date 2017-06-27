MSM generally won’t ask Bernie Sanders about the FBI investigation into him and his wife Jane for bank fraud. When Jim Acosta and Chuck Todd on CNN and MSNBC respectively had the opportunity, they let it pass them by. The Associated Press did ask, but Bernie refused to answer.

Bernie is a Socialist and can do anything he wants. He’s unaccountable. The media certainly won’t pressure him on the issue.

At a presser on Monday to discuss community health centers, an AP reporter did ask Sanders about the probe.

He jumped right into his angry defense mode. “No, that’s not what I’m talking about today,” Sanders said.

Sanders then went into distraction mode with an attack on a Fox News reporter who tried to question him on the issue. He said, “I’m glad that you’re interested in the fact that the Republican leadership is proposing legislation which would throw millions of people off of health insurance and give hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks to the top 1 percent.”

Sanders’ spokesman Jeff Weaver said the investigation is a politically motivated one.

The Background

The complaint which led to the FBI probe came in January 2016. It was filed by Donald Trump’s Vermont campaign chair, lawyer Brady Toensing, alleging that Mrs. Sanders lied on a 2010 loan application from People’s United Bank for $10 million to expand Burlington College’s campus. She was the school’s president at the time.

Toensing is from Burlington.

To claims it’s a political witch hunt, Toensing says, “It was started under President Obama, his Attorney General, and his U.S. Attorney, all of whom are Democrats,” Toensing said.

“My only hope is for a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation,” he added.

Sanders “successfully and intentionally engaged in a fraudulent scheme to actively conceal and misrepresent material facts from a federal financial institution,” Toensing’s letter read.

Sanders claimed the institution had $2.6 million in pledges for the loan when it actually only received $676,000 worth of donations from 2010 to 2014, according to the letter. Bernie Sanders is accused of pressuring the bank into awarding the loan.

MSM won’t talk about it

Finally, the MSM will help him out in evading questions. Catching Bernie using his office to pressure a bank into giving a bad loan to his wife does not fit the narrative.

Here is that great reporter Chuck Todd asking Bernie nothing about the FBI probe.

LOL Fake News Chuck Todd asks Bernie Sanders ZERO questions about his FBI investigation.#BankFraudBernie ✔️✔️✔️pic.twitter.com/R8nFhtYlp5 — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) June 25, 2017