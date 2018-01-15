Bernie Sanders Says GOP Has to Compromise to Avoid a Shutdown…Uh, No!

Bernie Sanders thinks the GOP is obligated to negotiate with Democrats to prevent a shutdown. Uh, no they’re not Bernie, they didn’t cooperate with Republicans under Barack Obama.

Democrats are threatening to shut down the government to protect illegal aliens.

Bernie thinks that if the GOP doesn’t work with them and there is a shutdown, it will be disastrous.

Democrats are never responsible for the shutdowns or required to work with the GOP, according to them.

“Whatever the motives of the Republican leadership, one thing is clear: A government shutdown would be disastrous for the American people,” Sanders wrote in an op-ed published by The Washington Post.

“A shutdown would harm tens of millions of working-class families who would be unable to access vital services. It would disrupt the lives of hundreds of thousands of federal employees who would not receive the paychecks they expected,” Sanders wrote.

“It would endanger members of the U.S. military who are putting their lives on the line defending our nation.”

It’s all about the illegal immigrant population, their voters. Will the citizens appreciate their shutting down the government because they prefer them to citizens and legal residents?

The bipartisan deal on immigration the Gang of Six drew up gives citizenship to DREAMers, other illegal aliens, increases chain migration and the lottery, gives the lottery a new PC name and so on. It’s literally a joke.