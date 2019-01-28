Bernie Sanders Shown on Film Shirtless & Drunk in Cold War USSR

Polls show hard-left Senator Bernie Sanders is the most popular politician in the country and a strong candidate for President 2020. That’s just fabulous.

Bernie, the popular commie, spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union and was hoping to make Burlington a sister city to one of the Soviet cities.

In this newly resurrected film below, you can see him singing while shirtless and drunk in 1988 in Cold War Soviet Union.

Popular sports website Barstool Sports posted the video Monday afternoon of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) singing, drinking and shirtless.

Barstool wrote on Twitter that the video is from a trip Sanders took to the Soviet Union in 1988 when he was serving as mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

In the video, Sanders is sitting at a table strewn with bottles and plates. At one point, the group begins singing the Woody Guthrie (another commie) folk song, “This Land Is Your Land.”

The video also shows Sanders and others visiting various sites in the USSR.

Bernie honeymooned with his second wife Jane in the U.S.S.R. because…

“…on our honeymoon, I took Jane to Russia, back when it was still known as the Soviet Union. Russia was an incredible place back then before the billionaires ruined everything. Who needs 30 different types of deodorant anyway? In the glory days of the Soviet Union, there was one brand, it was called “Deodorant,” and you had to wait four hours in line for it. By the time you got your hands on one, you were sweating so badly, not even the greediest billionaire’s fanciest deodorant could mask the stench. Or as I call it: The sweet smell of equality!”

Wow, cool. Only one deodorant. The sweet smell of equality. There’s a reason to favor communism.

You have to understand something. At the time, the Soviet Union was our mortal enemy. They were the enemy of all people hoping to be free. He went there during such a time.

Recent polls do indeed show this crazy man is the most popular politician in the country.

